Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

South Korea to create 10 trillion won SPV to stabilize corporate bond market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 07:05pm EDT
Illustration photo of a South Korean Won note

South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday said the government and the central bank will set up a 10 trillion won ($8.2 billion) special purpose vehicle to directly purchase commercial paper.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Hong Nam-ki said the SPV will buy subprime debt as well as bonds with high credit ratings for a six-month period.

Hong also said fresh measures to create jobs will be a central part of the government's bi-annual economic policy plan due in early June.

($1 = 1,224.8500 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
07:05pSouth Korea to create 10 trillion won SPV to stabilize corporate bond market
RE
03:47aUK opens books on launch of new 40-year bond
RE
05/18Utilities Up As Traders Bet On Lower Interest Rates -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
05/18Bank of England not ruling out negative rates in future - Tenreyro
RE
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
05/18EU lawmakers voice support for equal capital treatment of euro bonds
RE
05/18Britain heading for sub-zero rates club, money markets bet
RE
05/18Investors Bet on ECB in Risky Bond Buying Spree -- Update
DJ
05/18Italy set to provide state guarantees on up to 19 billion euros in bank bonds
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
4AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a..
5NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group