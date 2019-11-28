Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea to hold trade talks with Japan in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:34pm EST

South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold senior-level trade talks in December to discuss Tokyo's export restrictions at the centre of a bitter dispute between the two countries, the South Korean trade ministry said on Friday.

The talks would include Japan's tighter rules since July on the export of three high-tech materials to South Korea and its removal of Seoul from its so-called "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status, the ministry said.

Seoul responded by taking Japan off its list of fast-track trade countries, deepening the trade dispute that has festered for months and hurt some of Asia's biggest exporters.

"We will pursue dialogue with an ultimate goal to make things like the white list or three items go back to the original state," Lee Ho-hyun, a South Korean senior trade ministry official, said at a news briefing.

The talks would take place in the third week of December in Tokyo, the ministry added.

The two countries agreed on Saturday to hold a summit next month in a major step towards improving relations strained by decades of bitterness over their wartime past. In a further sign of an easing of tensions, South Korea has also agreed to stick to an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan.

Officials from both countries met on Thursday to discuss holding the senior-level trade dialogue, according to the South Korean trade ministry.

The mood at the meeting on Thursday was more "friendly" than a similar meeting in July shortly after Tokyo imposed the export curbs, Lee added.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.19% 15.94 Delayed Quote.20.67%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 382 End-of-day quote.85.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:31pChina Vows to Balance Growth, Financial Risk Prevention
DJ
09:27pVietnam November trade surplus set to narrow sharply to $100 million - statistics office
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:00pBank of Japan mindful of risks from excessive fall in super-long yields - senior official
RE
08:47pJapan's factory output posts largest fall in almost two years
RE
08:34pSouth Korea to hold trade talks with Japan in December
RE
08:15pStocks stop short of new peaks as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh
RE
08:08pBank of Korea stands pat on interest rates, as widely expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group