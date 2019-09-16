Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea will consider release of oil reserves if Saudi situation worsens - energy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:07am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday that it would consider releasing oil from its strategic oil reserves if circumstances around crude oil imports worsen in the wake of Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

The comments came as oil prices surged to four-month highs on Monday after weekend attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia sparked supply fears.

South Korea's energy ministry said in a statement it anticipated no short-term impact on securing crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia. But if the situation drags on it might disrupt crude oil supplies, the ministry added.

U.S. President Donald Trump also authorized the use of the U.S. emergency oil stockpile to ensure stable supplies after the attack, which shut 5% of world production.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer, currently has about 96 million barrels of crude oil and refined products as strategic stockpiles. Of the total 96 million barrels, the country holds 82 million barrels of crude oil and the rest is refined products such as gasoline, diesel and naphtha.

"The government will do its best to stabilize the demand and supply situation and prices, such as considering release of oil reserves if the situation worsens," the ministry said.

The stockpiles cover about South Korea’s 90 days of oil requirement.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Darren Schuettler & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 10.18% 66.25 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 8.95% 59.77 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:47aAldi UK to open more London stores as profits fall
RE
02:46aOil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
RE
02:46aOil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
RE
02:45aChina's Economy Aches All Over as Beijing Seeks Trade Fix With the U.S. -- Update
DJ
02:44aOil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
RE
02:43aGerman finance minister - We want to raise ticket levy on domestic flights
RE
02:28aBrexit jitters cause rare September fall in UK house prices - Rightmove
RE
02:27aEU businesses warn no-deal Brexit would be disaster
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION : NORTHERN TRUST : Investors shun pound as Brexit concerns dominate
4Dollar falls, oil-exporter currencies rise after Saudi attacks; yen firms
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group