South Korean Exports Decline For 2nd Straight Month

01/31/2019 | 08:11pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korean exports shrank for the second straight month in January weighed by weaker prices for memory chips and petrochemicals.

The soft result, which was widely expected, indicate that the trade-dependent Korean economy will have a challenging year, especially since semiconductor sales are still sluggish after the global tech cycle peaked last year and with U.S.-China trade tensions weighing on global commerce.

Exports fell 5.8% from a year earlier to $46.35 billion in January, a steeper decline than the prior month's revised 1.3% drop, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Friday. The median market forecast was for a 6.5% decline in January.

Imports also fell 1.7% from a year earlier to $45.02 billion after a revised 1.2% gain in the month before, producing a much narrower trade surplus of $1.34 billion.

The government expects export growth this year to halve to 3% from 2018's growth.

South Korean exports to major global markets, including China which accounts for one-quarter of Korean shipments overseas, have been shrinking since the final months of last year.

As China's slowing economic growth and its ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. are weighing on the export-driven Korean economy, exports of refined oil and petrochemicals have also been hit by lower crude prices.

Market analysts expect Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) and other South Korean semiconductor suppliers to suffer weaker overseas demand for memory chips due to sluggish global sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone and memory chips maker, Thursday reported a 31% slide in net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31.

-- Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

