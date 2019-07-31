Log in
South Korean Exports Drop 11% in July in 8th Staight Month of Contraction

07/31/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korean exports dropped year on year for an eighth straight month in July, as the long-running U.S.-China trade spat and brewing Korea-Japan tensions continued to weigh on the country's trade-dependent economy.

Exports fell 11.0% from a year earlier to $46.14 billion, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Thursday. The drop was milder than the prior month's 13.7% decline, but steeper than the 10.8% fall expected in a median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports slid 2.7% from a year earlier to $43.70 billion after a 10.9% drop in the previous month, with the trade surplus coming in at $2.44 billion. The median market forecast was for a much steeper 8.1% fall in imports and a $4.70 billion surplus.

The ministry said declining prices of semiconductors and petrochemicals are eroding the value of Korean exports, as the trade frictions between major economies keep weighing on global commerce and manufacturing.

The outlook for Korea's exports-led economy is bleak, as the protracted U.S.-China disputes curb demand from China, which takes in about a quarter of South Korea's total overseas shipments.

In addition, Korean semiconductor and display companies are bracing for Japan's forthcoming export restrictions on some key high-tech materials used for making memory chips and flatscreens.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

