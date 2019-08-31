Log in
South Korean Exports Drop 13.6% in August

08/31/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL -- South Korean exports dropped on-year in August for a ninth consecutive month, as global trade tensions continued to weigh on the economy.

Exports fell 13.6% from a year earlier to $44.20 billion -- a steeper drop than the prior month's 11% decline, according to preliminary data released by the trade ministry Sunday. The latest reading largely matched the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 14% drop.

Imports decreased 4.2% from a year earlier to $42.48 billion after a 2.7% drop during the previous month, with the trade surplus coming in at $1.72 billion. That compares with a median forecast for a 4% drop in imports and a $1.63 billion trade surplus.

Weaker demand from China and the U.S. on top of falling prices for memory chips and petrochemicals largely led the setback in August trade, the ministry said.

The trade-dependent Korean economy is facing headwinds from the protracted U.S.-China tariff dispute and deepening South Korea-Japan spat over export controls. The government has stepped up fiscal stimulus to support the sagging economy, proposing last week a sizable budget increase for next year.

The central bank in July lowered its growth forecast for the year to 2.2% from an earlier estimate of 2.5%.

The Korean economy expanded 2.7% in 2018, the slowest pace in six years, after growing 3.1% in 2017.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

