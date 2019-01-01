Log in
South Korean Exports Fall Unexpectedly in December

01/01/2019 | 04:13am CET

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korean exports fell unexpectedly in December despite the country's outbound shipments hitting a record high for the year.

The weaker-than-expected figure for the final month of the year may signal headwinds blowing from lower demand for memory chips after the latest global tech cycle peaked last year and rising protectionism in global trade.

Exports fell 1.2% from a year earlier to $48.46 billion in December, compared with a revised 4.1% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the customs office and the trade ministry Tuesday. The latest reading missed the median market expectations for a 2% rise.

Imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier to $43.91 billion after a revised 11.5% rise in the month before, creating a trade surplus of $4.56 billion.

For the whole year, exports rose 5.5%--down from a 15.8% increase in 2017.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) and other global semiconductor suppliers, has recently faced weaker overseas demand for memory chips due to sluggish global sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics, market analysts say.

The country's exports of refined oil and petrochemicals have also recently been hit by declining crude prices, analysts say. The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China--the top trading partners of South Korea--is weighing on Korean exports.

South Korean exports surpassed the annual $600 billion mark for the first time this year, allowing the economy to become the world's seventh nation to breach that milestone, the ministry said.

The country exported $605.47 billion while importing $534.99 billion for all of last year, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

