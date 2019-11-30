Log in
South Korean Exports Fell 14% on Year in November

11/30/2019 | 08:21pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean exports fell on-year in November for a 12th consecutive month, as weak memory-chip prices continued to weigh on the trade-reliant economy.

Exports dropped 14.3% from a year earlier to $44.10 billion following the prior month's revised 14.8% fall, showed preliminary data released by the trade ministry Sunday. The latest reading undershot the median forecast of seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 10.9% decline.

Imports decreased 13.0% from a year earlier to $40.73 billion after a 14.6% fall in the previous month, with trade surplus coming in at $3.37 billion. The median forecast was for a 12.1% drop in imports and $4.70 billion in surplus.

The ministry attributed the weaker-than-expected trade data to the delayed recovery in the prices of semiconductors and petrochemicals, some canceled shipbuilding contracts and fewer work days in November. Memory-chips exports shrank 30% on-year in November, when the shipments of petrochemicals and refined oil fell 19% and 12%, respectively.

Exports to China, which takes a quarter of Korean exports, continued to drop on year in November despite the moderating pace of declines.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.97% 60.75 Delayed Quote.16.47%
WTI -4.91% 55.22 Delayed Quote.27.86%
