South Korean Exports Shrink in May

By Kwanwoo Jun



SEOUL--South Korean exports shrank for a sixth consecutive month in May due to falling memory-chip prices and deepening U.S.-China trade tensions.

Exports fell 9.4% from a year earlier to $45.91 billion in May, a steeper decline than the 2% drop in April, according to preliminary data released Saturday by the trade ministry and the customs office. The latest reading was weaker than the median market forecast for a 5.9% decline.

Imports decreased 1.9% from a year earlier to $43.64 billion, after a 2.6% increase in the previous month. The trade surplus for May amounted to $2.27 billion compared with a forecast of $2.78 billion.

The ministry said outbound shipments in May fell in value due to the falling prices of semiconductors, petrochemicals and other Korean goods overseas, but they still gained in volume for the second straight month.

The deepening U.S.-China trade disputes continued to weigh on Korea's exports, with demand from China falling, the ministry said. China takes one-quarter of Korea's exports.

South Korea expects export growth to slow to 3% this year from 5.5% growth in 2018.

