South Korean Exports in September Show Underlying Strength

SEOUL--South Korea's exports in September slid from a year earlier because the data was distorted by holidays but maintained their underlying strength with average daily exports at a record high.

Overseas shipments fell 8.2 % from a year earlier to $50.59 billion, following a 8.7% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry Monday. The latest reading showed a smaller decline than the median market forecast for a 11.5% fall.

The Korean thanksgiving holidays in late September stripped the month of as many as four working days, resulting in the decline in trade, the ministry said.

But the country's daily average exports in value terms jumped to a record $2.59 billion in September, the ministry said.

Demand for Korean memory chips and petrochemicals have recently led to brisk exports.

Imports declined 2.1% from a year earlier to $40.84 billion, following a revised 9.4% increase in the previous month. The median market forecast was for a 6.4% drop for September.

The trade surplus widened to $9.75 billion in September from a revised $6.85 billion a month earlier, beating the median forecast for $9 billion.

The better-than-expected trade data came as U.S.-China trade friction still continues to weigh on Korea's export-driven economy, which relies heavily on the world's two biggest economies.

Exports accounts for about half of South Korea's economy.

