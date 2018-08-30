South Korean President Moon Fires Five Ministers

By Andrew Jeong and Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korea's leader, facing growing discontent over the economy and setbacks on North Korean disarmament, replaced five members of his cabinet.

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday named Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as defense minister, ousting Song Young-moo after a little more than a year on the job.

Mr. Moon also replaced his trade and labor ministers as he struggles to overhaul the country's export-led growth engine, which is losing steam after decades of economic expansion.

The cabinet reshuffle was aimed at "injecting new energy" into the administration, Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House in Seoul, told reporters after introducing the new officials.

South Korean administrations typically replace ministers every one to two years, often in response to opinion polls. Support for Mr. Moon, in office for 15 months, has fallen to 56% from a high of 84% last year, according to Gallup Korea, largely because of weak job growth. Exuberance over his engagement with North Korea has also given way to concerns that progress has slowed.

"The honeymoon is over for sure," said Kang Won-taek, a professor of political science at Seoul National University. He said Mr. Moon's popularity peaked around June when his party won local elections in a landslide.

The choice of Gen. Jeong as defense minister is likely to add momentum to a revamp of the air force and navy, which have traditionally received less support than the army.

"The general has a deep understanding of the current military reforms, operations and the U.S.-South Korea military alliance," said Mr. Kim, the presidential spokesman.

Nine of the 11 defense ministers since 2000 have been come from army; Gen. Jeong will be the first from the air force since 1996.

Under Mr. Song, the ministry became ensnared in a series of domestic controversies.

As president, Mr. Moon has tried to accelerate development of a homegrown missile-defense system and to acquire more advanced military hardware, including Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 fighter jets and Boeing Co. P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft.

Seeking to reinvigorate his economic policy, Mr. Moon named Sung Yun-mo and Lee Jae-kap--both U.S.-educated career bureaucrats--to head the trade and labor ministries, respectively. He and his advisers have spoken of focusing on "income-led growth" by encouraging smaller businesses and startups.

To boost consumption and hiring, especially of young people--a core constituency for Mr. Moon--the president has sought a greater government role in raising wages and limiting hours. Earlier this week, his government proposed a 2019 budget that represents the biggest jump in spending in a decade, including substantial increases for social welfare and subsidies for private companies to hire young workers.

South Korea's decades-old growth model, heavily reliant on a handful of large conglomerates that dominate key sectors, is no longer generating the new employment it once did.

The government expects the economy to grow 2.9% this year, compared with 3.1% last year.

