Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Logistics JSC : Vietranstimex completed lifting steel sections for erection of Hoang Van Thu Arch bridge, Hai Phong city

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 05:02am EDT

On August 20th, 2018, Vietranstimex, a member of SOTRANS completed lifting the last but heaviest steel arch section of Hoang Van Thu bridge, Hai Phong city using Fagioli's strand jack system, finishing the project which started from April this year.

List of Segments lifted by Vietranstimex.

The bridge comprises four 140.5-tonne sections, four 82.5-tonne sections, six under-forty-tonne sections and one 527-tonne, 84-metre-long steel arch that form the main central arch. Except the central arch, all of the other sections have been lifted to pre-designated erection position by our newly-invested 550T crawler crane LR1550.

Lifting steel sections by LR1150 crane.

Vietranstimex utilized a 4,700T sea-going barge to make working platform for the crane during the project and to float the main arch section at the required position between two main piers of the bridge where the 'giant' was pulled up into position by strandjacks mounted on four temporary lifting towers.

The central Arch was being lifted by Strandjack system.

The new Hoang Van Thu Bridge, located on the Cam River, will connect Minh Khai Ward, Hong Bang District to Tan Duong Hamlet, Thuy Nguyen District, Hai Phong city has investment capital of around 2,200 VND Billion will become a landmark of the city later.

The successful installation of central arch has marked a significant milestone towards the completion of the bridge as wishes of Hai Phong city's government and people.

The central Arch at the final position.

SOTRANS.

Disclaimer

South Logistics JSC published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 09:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aAYO Technology moves swiftly to appoint new executive team
AQ
11:23aSPECTRUM ASA : Exercise of share options and mandatory notification of trades
AQ
11:22aAZURE MINERALS : Teck starts drilling at Alacran
PU
11:22aHSBC : and Credit Suisse assess AUB and KFH fair exchange rate
AQ
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial excited by Zinedine Zidane to Man United rumours
AQ
11:22aPFIZER : Tafamidis Phase 3 Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) Study Results Presented as Late-Breaking Data at the ESC Congress 2018
BU
11:21aAYO Technology moves swiftly to appoint new executive team
AQ
11:20aVOLKSWAGEN : compliance monitor urges greater transparency
RE
11:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:20aENERSIZE OY : register subsidiary in mainland China and open new office in Shanghai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2METRO : METRO : faces shake-up of shareholder structure
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CECONOMY : CECONOMY : In Talks With Potential Acquirer Of Its METRO AG Stake

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.