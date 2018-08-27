South Logistics JSC : Vietranstimex completed lifting steel sections for erection of Hoang Van Thu Arch bridge, Hai Phong city

On August 20th, 2018, Vietranstimex, a member of SOTRANS completed lifting the last but heaviest steel arch section of Hoang Van Thu bridge, Hai Phong city using Fagioli's strand jack system, finishing the project which started from April this year.

List of Segments lifted by Vietranstimex.

The bridge comprises four 140.5-tonne sections, four 82.5-tonne sections, six under-forty-tonne sections and one 527-tonne, 84-metre-long steel arch that form the main central arch. Except the central arch, all of the other sections have been lifted to pre-designated erection position by our newly-invested 550T crawler crane LR1550.

Lifting steel sections by LR1150 crane.

Vietranstimex utilized a 4,700T sea-going barge to make working platform for the crane during the project and to float the main arch section at the required position between two main piers of the bridge where the 'giant' was pulled up into position by strandjacks mounted on four temporary lifting towers.

The central Arch was being lifted by Strandjack system.

The new Hoang Van Thu Bridge, located on the Cam River, will connect Minh Khai Ward, Hong Bang District to Tan Duong Hamlet, Thuy Nguyen District, Hai Phong city has investment capital of around 2,200 VND Billion will become a landmark of the city later.

The successful installation of central arch has marked a significant milestone towards the completion of the bridge as wishes of Hai Phong city's government and people.

The central Arch at the final position.

SOTRANS.