South Metro Denver Chamber : Writes Governor, Urges Slower Pace for Agenda

03/07/2019 | 07:15pm EST

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colorado's legislature proceeds with a sweeping progressive agenda, business leaders in the South Metro Denver Chamber wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, Senate Leader Leroy Garcia and House Speaker KC Becker urging the Senate and House to slow the pace of new legislation.

"We are quite concerned about the pace with which the Legislature is moving forward with policies that will have a significant impact on Colorado's business community," the letter, co-signed by SMDC President Robert Golden and Board Chair Andrew Graham, reads.

Among the pieces of legislation the Chamber mentions in the letter are a bill, introduced on March 1, that would significantly change the landscape of the oil and gas industry, as well as a proposed statewide re-insurance program.

Golden and Graham stressed that their concern is not with the implications of the legislation per se, but they disapprove of the rapid rate at which the bills are being introduced and brought to committee.

"Typically, stakeholders including business leaders and leaders in the community are invited to offer their insight into important policy changes that can have broad reaching impacts. Upcoming bills covering the minimum wage, a healthcare re-insurance program, and oil and gas regulations are moving through the legislature too quickly to involve all the stakeholders involved and without thorough analysis," the letter continues. "We are strongly advocating and pushing for a more diligent, prudent approach, and urge you to consider the long-term impact of pursuing critical legislative change at such a rapid pace."

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began humbly and has not forgotten its roots. What started in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce has transformed to a regional player in South Denver. With over 800 members, the SMDC wields influence in four counties and 18 cities.

Through a variety of educational and networking events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members have the opportunity to meet and get to know other business leaders who listen, bounce ideas back and forth, resolve issues, and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at bestchamber.com.

Contact:
Erich Kirshner
Evolution Communications Agency
303.921.6733
erich@becausemessagematters.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-metro-denver-chamber-writes-governor-urges-slower-pace-for-agenda-300808991.html

SOURCE South Metro Denver Chamber


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
