Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Mountain Merger Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing July 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Mountain Merger Corp. (the “Company” or “South Mountain”) announced that commencing July 29, 2019, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “SMMC” and “SMMCW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SMMCU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About South Mountain Merger Corp.

South Mountain Merger Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the fintech industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of South Mountain may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Charles B. Bernicker
www.SMMergercorp.com
(646)-446-2700


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pVuitton, Moncler set high bar for luxury goods peers
RE
03:35pEXMceuticals Inc. Issues Shares for Debt
NE
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 24
DJ
03:33pCANNAMERICA BRANDS : to Host Corporate Update Webinar
AQ
03:31pTop Technology Leaders Recognized for Advancing D&I Initiatives
PR
03:31pDEUTSCHE BANK : Revamp Pushes Lender Into Big Loss -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:30pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : General Dynamics Bolster Full-Year Profit Forecasts -- Update
DJ
03:29pCOSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:29pUBS : Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group