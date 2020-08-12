Log in
South Pars Phases 22-24 Gas Recovery up 200 mcf

08/12/2020 | 01:03am EDT

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Mehrdad Kazemi, referring to the operation of the SPD22 platform of South Pars Phases 22 to 24 in January 2019, said: 'By observing safety requirements, hook-up activities and launching three wells in the SPD22 platform, the number of wells in the production operation of this platform increased.'

Regarding the measures taken to fully exploit and complete the capacity of the South Pars SPD22 platform, he said with planning and round-the-clock efforts, all hook-up activities of casting, equalization and flow line of wellhead for three wells were completed within 10 days by relying on local forces.

21458/8

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 05:02:14 UTC
