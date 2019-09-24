South State : Bank Collects 3,500 lbs. of School Supplies for Richmond-Area Schools

RICHMOND, Va. - (September 25, 2019) - South State Bank has collected approximately 3,500 lbs. of school supplies to benefit several Richmond-area education organizations, including: Chesterfield Education Foundation, Henrico Public Schools, Market Ashland Partnership, St. Joseph's Villa, and Richmond Public Schools as part of this year's 'Stuff the Bus' campaign to collect and deliver new donated school supplies for students in need.

'Today's students will become the future leaders of this community,' said Robert Cowgill, South State Bank Richmond regional president. 'That's why it's important to us to ensure students have the supplies they need to succeed in the classroom. We're proud of the 3,500 pounds of supplies collected through our four 'Stuff the Bus' events this year, and we're thankful to the community members that made a donation to make this possible.'

The 'Stuff the Bus' campaign is a two-pronged effort that invites community members to donate school supplies at any South State Bank Richmond-area branch throughout the summer or visit a local Wal-Mart location at specified dates throughout August. All in-branch donations benefited the Henrico Public School system. The donations from each Wal-Mart event benefited one of the aforementioned Richmond-area schools or agencies.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $15.7 billion in assets.South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.