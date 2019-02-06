Log in
South State : Bank Earns National, Regional Greenwich Excellence Awards

02/06/2019 | 03:05pm EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. - (February 7, 2019) -For the second year in a row, South State Bank earned national and regional honors for small business and middle market banking from Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of market intelligence to the financial services industry.

South State received six national awards for small business banking in the categories of best brand for trust, best brand for ease of doing business, branch satisfaction, cash management overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction. In addition, South State received three regional awards for middle market banking in the categories of overall satisfaction - South, cash management overall satisfaction - South and proactively provides advice - South. The bank also received three regional awards for small business banking in the categories of overall satisfaction - South, likelihood to recommend - South and cash management overall satisfaction - South.

'To be one of the 34 banks recognized nationally is a tremendous honor,' said Greg Lapointe, South State Bank president. 'Last year, we expanded our middle market team and our commercial banking capabilities, including launching a best-in-class treasury management platform. The Greenwich awards are especially meaningful to us because they are the result of direct feedback from our customers.'

Greenwich Associates evaluates more than 600 banks annually for these awards. The Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking and Best Brand are based on interviews with more than 14,000 small business banking clients with sales of $1-10 million across the U.S. The Greenwich Excellence Awards for Middle Market Banking are based on interviews with more than 14,000 middle market banking clients with sales of $10-500 million across the U.S.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with approximately $14.7 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Disclaimer

South State Corporation published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 20:04:06 UTC
