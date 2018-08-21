South State : Donates $3,000 to Open Arms Clinic

TOCCOA, Ga. - (Aug. 21, 2018) - South State Bank today announced it has donated $3,000 to help meet the needs of Stephens County residents through the Open Arms Clinic.

'I have seen firsthand the difference that Open Arms makes in Toccoa and in Stephens County, and we are proud to support this organization that fills such a vital need in our community,' said Stacy Miller, South State Toccoa branch manager.

The Open Arms Clinic provides primary health care to the uninsured and working poor of Stephens County in a compassionate and caring atmosphere at no cost to the patient.

'For every dollar donated, we provide $60 worth of medical care,' said Sherry Beaver, executive director of the Open Arms Clinic. 'We are so very grateful for every organization and individual citizen that helps keep our doors open! The face of those without healthcare isn't who you think.'

Open Arms Clinic is a non-governmental, not-for-profit entity and is funded by private, individual and public donations.

