South State : Donates $3,000 to Open Arms Clinic

08/21/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

TOCCOA, Ga. - (Aug. 21, 2018) - South State Bank today announced it has donated $3,000 to help meet the needs of Stephens County residents through the Open Arms Clinic.

'I have seen firsthand the difference that Open Arms makes in Toccoa and in Stephens County, and we are proud to support this organization that fills such a vital need in our community,' said Stacy Miller, South State Toccoa branch manager.

The Open Arms Clinic provides primary health care to the uninsured and working poor of Stephens County in a compassionate and caring atmosphere at no cost to the patient.

'For every dollar donated, we provide $60 worth of medical care,' said Sherry Beaver, executive director of the Open Arms Clinic. 'We are so very grateful for every organization and individual citizen that helps keep our doors open! The face of those without healthcare isn't who you think.'

Open Arms Clinic is a non-governmental, not-for-profit entity and is funded by private, individual and public donations.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $14 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Disclaimer

South State Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 14:01:09 UTC
