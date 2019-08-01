South State : Supports School Leaders through $40,000 Donation to Establish Library for Educators

In addition to the $40,000 donated by South State Bank to establish a library for educators at the South Carolina Association for School Administrators (SCASA) Center for Executive Education Leadership (CEEL), South State team members also donated more than 150 books on leadership and volunteered their time to stock the library shelves.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - (Aug. 1, 2019) - South State Bank today announced it has donated $40,000 to establish a library at the South Carolina Association for School Administrators (SCASA) Center for Executive Education Leadership (CEEL).

The CEEL is a new, state-of-the-art leadership development facility for S.C. school leaders, providing a space to meet and collaborate to develop and enhance their leadership skills. There are fewer than five facilities like it in the country.

"South State is honored to partner with SCASA and its Foundation to fund the library at the Center for Executive Education Leadership," said Robert R. Hill, Jr., CEO of South State. "My father is a retired school administrator, and my mother is a retired teacher. Having this type of resource available to build leadership skills among school administrators is essential to maintaining and enhancing the quality of South Carolina's school system."

"We are extremely grateful to South State for their generous donation to our Foundation," said Beth Phibbs, executive director of S.C. Association of School Administrators. "South State's support will impact the leadership development of current and future school leaders in South Carolina for years to come."

South State team members also donated more than 150 books on leadership and volunteered their time to stock the shelves of the CEEL South State Bank library.

SCASA headquarters and the CEEL are located at 1 Fernandina Court in Columbia, S.C.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with over $15.7 billion in assets. South State Bank, the company's primary subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. South State has served customers since 1934. Additional information is available atSouthStateBank.com.