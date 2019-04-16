South Texas Money Management Announces Death Of Its Founder, Jeanie Wyatt, And Affirms Plans To Carry On Her Legacy Of Devotion To Clients

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The management and staff of South Texas Money Management, Ltd. are saddened to announce the death of our colleague, friend and mentor, Jeanie Wyatt, CFA, the firm's Founder and Chairman on April 16, 2019.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced on the firm's website at www.stmmltd.com.

Earlier this year, Ms. Wyatt named Teri Grubb and Christina Markell-Balleza, Co-Chief Executive Officers. On behalf of the firm, Ms. Grubb said, "Jeanie was an inspiration to all of us, and indeed, to all who met her. Her illness took her from us too soon. Typical of her devotion to our clients, she took it as an opportunity to plan a smooth transition. She built a strong organization, and emphasized to us that the best way to honor her legacy is to continue that devotion. We will be working every day to do just that."

South Texas Money Management continues to be governed by a management team which consists of: Teri Grubb and Christina Markell-Balleza, Co-CEOs; Lance Lahourcade, Managing Director and Director of Client Services; Jim Kee, President and Chief Economist; Marcy Barnett, CFO; and Lisa Fox, Managing Director and Director of Financial Planning. Further planning for her succession, Jeanie also named Christian Ledoux, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Director of Research, Chief Investment Officer.

In addition to the executive leadership team, the firm has in place a group of esteemed professionals who serve on the South Texas Money Management Advisory Board (Click here to view list).

Ms. Wyatt founded South Texas Money Management (STMM) in December 2000 when she left an executive position at Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., a large, publicly traded regional Texas bank to form her own company, South Texas Money Management, Ltd. (STMM).

During her tenure at Frost Investment Services, she was responsible for nine trust departments around the state with approximately $13 billion in assets. She also managed the Trust Department's largest commingled equity fund for 15 years. Her total trust-banking career spanned 27 years with three holding companies around the state starting in 1976 at Corpus National Bank.

Remarkably, Ms. Wyatt as CEO and Chief Investment Officer of South Texas Money Management since inception, grew the business from one office and $10 million to $3.7 billion in assets under management and six offices around the state of Texas. Her philanthropic nature and profound calling to giveback led her to institute and oversee the firm's nonprofit giveback program with charitable contributions totaling over $6 million. Ms. Wyatt was especially proud that in an industry that tends to underrepresent women, at South Texas Money Management, much of the senior leadership and the majority of professionals are women.

Among her many honors, Barron's Magazine named Ms. Wyatt to the Top Financial Advisors by State list (2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016), the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list (2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015) and the Top 100 Independent Advisors list (2018, 2012, 2011, and 2010). CNBC named STMM to their list of Top 100 Fee-Only Wealth Managers (2015 and 2014) and Forbes named the firm Top 100 Wealth Managers (2016 and 2015).

Ms. Wyatt figured prominently on the national financial stage. She was a guest on CNN, CNBC, and Fox Business News. She was also featured on Wall Street Week with Louis Rukeyser. She was also sought after for her expertise by Barron's Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Financial Advisor Magazine, AP Newswire and Thestreet.com.

Ms. Wyatt was past chairman of the CFA Institute Public Awareness Committee and served on the Board of Governors of CFA Institute, an international organization of over 100,000 investment professionals. She also was appointed to the Employees Retirement System (ERS) of Texas Board in 2016, and served on the State Pension Review Board, the state's nine-member mechanism for limited oversight of public retirement systems in Texas.

Ms. Wyatt fulfilled many additional Board commitments in her lifetime including; The Pension Plan Board of Trustees of the University of Texas Health System, The Southwest Research Institute Board, The Development Board of the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, The Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center Advisory Board, The Long Center Advisory Board, and the Board of the Texas Cultural Trust.

A Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder, she held an honors degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

ABOUT SOUTH TEXAS MONEY MANAGEMENT

South Texas Money Management, Ltd. (STMM) was founded in 2000 by Jeanie Wyatt, CFA. As of January 31, 2019, STMM managed $3.7 billion in assets including equity, fixed income, and balanced asset classes for individuals, trusts, retirement plans, charitable foundations and endowments, as well as for bank trust departments and other institutions. Based in San Antonio, STMM has over 60 employees and additional offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and Brenham/College Station. For more information, please see: http://www.stmmltd.com.

For disclosures on awards, please visit http://stmmltd.com/jw-disclosures.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is a risk of loss.

Media Contact: Josie Dorris, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing, (210)-296-7720 or jdorris@stmmltd.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-texas-money-management-announces-death-of-its-founder-jeanie-wyatt-and-affirms-plans-to-carry-on-her-legacy-of-devotion-to-clients-300833417.html

SOURCE South Texas Money Management, Ltd.