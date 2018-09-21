South32 : 2018 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

20 September 2018

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

2018 FINAL DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) advised on 23 August 2018 that the Board resolved to pay a final dividend of US 6.2 cents per share (fully franked) for the full year ended 30 June 2018. The dividend payment date is 11 October 2018.

The US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in Australian cents, British pence and New Zealand cents is determined as the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 4 September 2018 to 19 September 2018, and is detailed below:

Currency Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share in local currency

Australian cents 0.716093 8.658093 British pence 1.299413 4.771385 New Zealand cents 0.658160 9.420202

On 10 September 2018, South32 announced to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that the US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the South African branch register on the Record Date is the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 4 September 2017 to 10 September 2017:

Currency Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share in local currency South African cents

15.21418

94.32792

About South32

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

20 September 2018