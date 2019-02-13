South32 : 2019 Half Year Financial Results Presentation

14 February 2019

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

2019 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) will hold a conference call at 8.00am Australian Western Standard Time to discuss the attached 2019 half year financial results presentation materials, the details of which are as follows:

Conference ID: 663341

Australia: 1 800 558 698

United States: (855) 881 1339

South Africa: 0800 999 976

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245

International: +612 9007 3187

A presentation is attached. Following the conference call a recording will be available on the South32 website(https://www.south32.net/investors-media/financial-results).

Separately an audio presentation of the "2019 half year results analysis" section of the attached materials by South32 Chief Financial Officer, Brendan Harris and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Katie Tovich, is now available on the South32 website(https://www.south32.net/investors-media/financial-results).

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante Tom Gallop T +61 8 9324 9029 T +61 8 9324 9030 M +61 403 328 408 M +61 439 353 948 E Alex.Volante@south32.net E Tom.Gallop@south32.net Media Relations James Clothier Jenny White T +61 8 9324 9697 T +44 20 7798 1773 M +61 413 391 031 M +44 7900 046 758 E James.Clothier@south32.net E Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

14 February 2019

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

2019 Half Year Financial Results

• 14 February 2019

Important notices

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the "Financial results and outlook - half year ended 31 December 2018" announcement released on 14 February 2019, which is available on South32's website (www.south32.net).

•

Figures in italics indicate that an adjustment has been made since the figures were previously reported.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

•

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; and provisions and contingent liabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect expectations at the date of this presentation, however they are not guarantees or predictions of future performance or statements of fact. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. South32 makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood or fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, the South32 Group does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION

•

•

This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Underlying earnings, Underlying EBIT and Underlying EBITDA, Basic Underlying earnings per share, Underlying effective tax rate, Underlying EBIT margin, Underlying EBITDA margin, Underlying return on invested capital, Free cash flow, net debt, net cash, net operating assets and ROIC. These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business, make decisions on the allocation of our resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review and should not be considered as an indication of or alternative to an IFRS measure of profitability, financial performance or liquidity.

NO OFFER OF SECURITIES

•

Nothing in this presentation should be read or understood as an offer or recommendation to buy or sell South32 securities, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by South32.

•

RELIANCE ON THIRD PARTY INFORMATION

•

•

Any information contained in this presentation that has been derived from publicly available sources (or views based on such information) has not been independently verified. The South32 Group does not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by South32.

NO FINANCIAL OR INVESTMENT ADVICE - SOUTH AFRICA

•

South32 does not provide any financial or investment 'advice' as that term is defined in the South African Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 37 of 2002.

•

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES

•

•

The information in this presentation that relates to estimates of Mineral Resources for the Hermosa Project are qualifying foreign estimates under ASX Listing Rules and reference should be made to the clarifying statement on Mineral Resources in the market announcement 'South32 to acquire Arizona Mining in agreed all cash offer' dated 18 June 2018, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.12. South32 is not in possession of any new information or data relating to the foreign estimate that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates. South32 confirms that the information contained in the clarifying statement in the 18 June 2018 market announcement continues to apply and has not materially changed. The estimates of Mineral Resources are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. Competent Persons have not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources in accordance with JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code.

•

The information in this presentation that relates to estimates of Coal Resources for Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project was declared as part of South32's media release "South32 to acquire 50% interest in Eagle Downs and assume operatorship" issued on 29 May 2018 and prepared by Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code. South32 confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. South32 confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this presentation that refers to estimates of Mineral Resources for Bornite was published by Trilogy Metals Inc in NI43-101 Technical Report on the Bornite Project (20 July 2018), in accordance with NI43-101 and CIM definition standard (www.sedar.com).

•

The information in this presentation that refers to estimates of Mineral Resources for Arctic was published by Trilogy Metals Inc in Arctic Project NI43-101 Technical Report on pre-feasibility study (6 April 2018), in accordance with NI43-101 and CIM definition standard (www.sedar.com).

•

•

Other information in this presentation that relates to Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates was declared as part of South32's annual Resource and Reserve declaration in the FY18 Annual Report (www.south32.net) issued on 7 September 2018 and prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code. South32 confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. South32 confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Resource life is calculated from the FY18 Classified Mineral or Coal Resources (as applicable), and as provided in the FY18 annual Resource and Reserve statement, converted to a run-of-mine basis using historical Mineral or Coal Resources (as applicable) to Ore Coal Reserves conversion factors, divided by the nominated run-of-mine production rate on a 100 per cent basis. Resource life calculations are indicative only and do not necessarily reflect future uncertainties related to the "modifying factors". Historical Mineral or Coal Resources to Ore or Coal Reserves conversion factors may not be indicative of future conversion factors. Resource Life is based on the company's current expectations of future results and should not be solely relied upon by investors when making investment decisions. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources.

Weighted average individual operations Mineral or Coal Resources (as applicable) to Ore or Coal Reserves conversion factors and run-of-mine tonnages are as follows: Worsley Alumina: 0.85, 17.4Mt; Illawarra Metallurgical Coal: Bulli 0.38, 6.9Mt, Wongawilli 0.34, 4.8Mt; Cannington: 0.41, 1.9Mt; Australia Manganese: 0.70, 8.8Mt; South Africa Manganese: Mamatwan: 0.84, 3.2Mt, Wessels: 0.58, 1.35Mt; Cerro Matoso: 0.39, 3.3Mt and Brazil Alumina: 0.99, 16.2Mt. Competent Persons for Worsley Alumina (G. Burnham, AusIMM), MRN (M A H Monteiro, AusIMM), Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (M. Rose, AusIMM), Cannington (T. Curypko, AusIMM), South Africa Manganese (E.P Ferreira. SACNASP), Australia Manganese (U. Sandilands, AusIMM) and Cerro Matoso (Nelson Monterroza, AusIMM) have reviewed and revised the historical conversion rates and production rates for the operations and revised the information in-line with this new information and consent to their publication.

Notes: a. Free cash flow from operations including net distributions from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI).

Fatalities(a)(b)

TRIF(a)(b)

Employee Occupational Illness(a)(b)

GHG emissions(a)(b) (Mt CO2-e)

Community investment(b)(c) (US$M)

Notes: