Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 02:54am CET

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAH45372

Lodgement date/time: 02-01-2019 09:43:05 Reference Id: 120466505

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Nicole DUNCANSignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

Nicole DUNCAN

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 02-01-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

29742565

94329689

Earliest Date of cancellation

03-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

5051469333

16897009685.91

0.00

Earliest date of change

03-12-2018

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:29aOil falls as traders gear up for volatile 2019
RE
03:29aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai scion emerges from father's shadow, says to complete ownership revamp
RE
03:29a工厂直播 (GōNGCHǎNG ZHÍBō) : Factory livestreaming
AQ
03:29aChina Mobile jumps on digital bandwagon
AQ
03:29aForeign investors to deepen role in markets
AQ
03:29aTech giant Samsung shifts its focus to emerging fields
AQ
03:29aMortgages get lower for 1st time buyers
AQ
03:29aYUEXIU REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : ANNOUNCEMENT - COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN HANGZHOUpdf Download
PU
03:24aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai scion emerges from father's shadow, says to complete ownership revamp
RE
03:24aHUSCOKE RESOURCES : Trading halt
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
2COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS L : COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES : Monthly Returns - Dec 2018
3NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC : NATIONAL SECURITY : Transfer investigation on Prampram Mankralo death to Accra-P..
4NIKE : NIKE : Five Things To Know About Russell Westbrook's Why Not Zer0.2
5HUSCOKE RESOURCES : TRADING HALT

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.