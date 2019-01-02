South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAH45372

Lodgement date/time: 02-01-2019 09:43:05 Reference Id: 120466505

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Nicole DUNCANSignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

Nicole DUNCAN

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 02-01-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 29742565 94329689 Earliest Date of cancellation

03-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY 5051469333 16897009685.91 0.00 Earliest date of change

03-12-2018