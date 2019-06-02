Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAL86939

Lodgement date/time: 03-06-2019 07:29:30

Reference Id: 126447792

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Nicole DUNCAN

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Nicole DUNCAN

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

03-06-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12644779203/06/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

10489420

35633805

Earliest Date of

01-05-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

5020142664

16782323448.91

0.00

Earliest date of

01-05-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 12644779203/06/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 02:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLYNDRA THERAPEUTICS : Welcomes Dr. Patricia Hurter as Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:06aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis Reinforces South African Production and Distribution Strategy With Patented Vesisorb Technology
AQ
12:03aCREDIT SUISSE : Taps Former CLSA Chairman to Head China Operations
DJ
12:02aCarisma Therapeutics Names Dr. Robert Petit as Chief Scientific Officer
PR
12:01aNabis Holdings Announces Acquisition of 49% of Cannova Medical, A Creator of Innovative Solutions for Cannabis Consumption
GL
06/02RUIXIN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 May 2019 (in PDF)
PU
06/02ESR delays $1.4 billion IPO in Hong Kong amid trade tension market jitters - sources
RE
06/02BLACKSTONE LP : in $18.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. warehouse assets from GLP
RE
06/02CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : Monthly Return for the Month Ended 31 May 2019
PU
06/02CHINA TITANS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the Month ended 31 May 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : in talks with U.S. derivatives regulator over digital currency plans
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures, oil slide as trade wars stoke global recession anxiety
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Collapsed Jet Airways' ex-partners, rivals scramble to fill India capacity void
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sephora to shut U.S. stores for day of diversity ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About