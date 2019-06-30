South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

Form 484 - Change to company details

SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares Amount paid (cash cancelled or otherwise) ORD 14639089 47266570 Earliest Date of 03-06-2019 cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.