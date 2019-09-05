Log in
South32 : Annual Report 2019

09/05/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

6 September 2019

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320

south32.net

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) today releases its 2019 Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G. These documents are also available online at https://www.south32.net/investors-media/annual-report-suite.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be dispatched by no later than 25 September 2019. A hard copy of the Annual Report will also be dispatched on the same day to those shareholders who have requested one.

Yours sincerely

Nicole Duncan

Company Secretary

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61

8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61

439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

James Clothier

Jenny White

T

+61 8 9324 9697

T

+44

20 7798 1773

M

+61 413 391 031

M

+44

7900 046 758

E

James.Clothier@south32.net

E

Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

6 September 2019

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

OUR PURPOSE

Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

WHO WE ARE

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a bias to base metals.

OUR VALUES

Care

We care about people, the communities we're a part of and the world we depend on.

Trust

We deliver on our commitments and rely on each other to do the right thing.

Togetherness

We value difference and we openly listen and share, knowing that together we are better.

Excellence

We are courageous and challenge ourselves to be the best in what matters.

This Annual Report is a summary of the operations, activities and performance of South32 Limited (ABN 84 093 732 597) and its controlled entities and joint arrangements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and its financial position as at 30 June 2019.

South32 Limited is the parent company of the South32 Group of companies. In this report, unless otherwise stated, references to South32, the South32 Group, the Company, we, us and our, refer to South32 Limited and its controlled entities and joint arrangements, as a whole. South32 Limited shares trade on the ASX, JSE and LSE under the listing code of S32.

Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to page 36, which contains a notice in respect of these statements.

Non-IFRS

This report includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including

Printed copies of this Annual Report will only be posted to those shareholders who have requested a printed copy. Other shareholders are notified when the Annual Report becomes available and given details of where to access it electronically.

CONTENTS

Our company

1

Board of Directors

11

Lead Team

15

Risk management

18

Operating and financial review

22

Resources and reserves

40

Remuneration report

50

Directors' report

72

Financial report

77

Shareholder information

132

Glossary of terms and abbreviations

135

Corporate directory

141

CORPORATE

OUR APPROACH

TAX TRANSPARENCY

GOVERNANCE

TO CLIMATE CHANGE

AND PAYMENTS TO

STATEMENT

2019

GOVERNMENTS REPORT

2019

2019

  • Corporate Governance Statement
    Our corporate governance practices and a description of our approach to promoting responsible and ethical behaviour.
  • Our Approach to Climate Change
    Climate-related risk and opportunities reported in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.
  • Tax Transparency and Payments to Governments Report
    All payments to governments which meets the requirements of mandatory and voluntary disclosure initiatives.
  • FY19 Sustainability Performance Report
  • Our Approach to Water Stewardship
  • Modern Slavery Statement (November 2019)

YEAR AT A GLANCE

12%

981

17.3

reduction

US$ million

US$ million

Total recordable injury frequency

Paid in taxes and royalties

Community investment(1)

26%

2,197

504

reduction

US$ million

US$ million

Total recordable illness frequency

Underlying EBITDA(2)

Net cash balance(2)

481

281

9%

US$ million

US$ million

below

Dividends returned in respect

On-market share buy-back

Our Scope 1 Greenhouse gas

of FY19

emissions FY15 baseline(3)

  1. Community investment consists of cash, in-kind support and administrative costs and includes donations and investments of funds in the broader community.
  2. This is a non-IFRS measure. For an explanation of how South32 uses non-IFRS measures, see page 22 of this Report.
  3. Our short-term carbon emission reduction target is to stay below our FY15 Scope 1 carbon emission baseline in FY21.

SOUTH32 > ANNUAL REPORT 2019 > Our Company

1

Over the past four years, South32 has delivered a total shareholder return of 84 per cent

FROM OUR CHAIR

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present our 2019 Annual Report, my first as Chair.

South32 was fortunate to have David Crawford as its inaugural Chair. David worked tirelessly to ensure South32 was well positioned for life as an independent global resources company. Working with the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr, he led the development of the Company's purpose and strategy, underpinned by its values of care, trust, togetherness and excellence.

His extensive experience in business, particularly in the resources sector, served the Company well in its formative years. David's focus on shareholder value is evident, as is the role he played in protecting the interests of the communities where we operate. On behalf of our shareholders and our people, I thank him for his service.

The 2019 financial year marked a turning point for South32. We completed the acquisition

of Arizona Mining, acquired a

50 per cent interest in the Eagle Downs Metallurgical

Coal project, and progressed the divestment of South Africa Energy Coal. These decisions play an important part in reshaping and improving

our portfolio to promote long- term shareholder value, consistent with our purpose and strategy.

Our strong operating performance delivered Underlying earnings before interest, tax and depreciation of US$2.2 billion and free cash flow of US$1 billion. We finished the year with a net cash balance of US$504 million, having returned US$938 million to shareholders during the period.

This included US$366 million returned to shareholders as part of our ongoing capital management program, with US$281 million

allocated to our on-market share buy-back program and US$85 million returned in the form of a special dividend. The increase in our capital management program by US$250 million to US$1.25 billion reflects our disciplined approach to capital management and positive outlook for the business.

The Board declared a fully franked final dividend of US 2.8 cents per share, bringing the full year dividend to

US 7.9 cents per share.

We were saddened by the significant loss of life and the immense environmental damage caused by the failure of the tailings storage facility at Brumadinho in Brazil. We've supported the work of the International Council on Mining and Metals to develop an international standard for safe tailings management. In June, we released our Tailings Storage Facilities Management Report. We compiled

this in line with the Investor Mining and Tailings Safety Initiative, and it details our

approach to tailings management.

The Board is committed to making regular visits to

our operations and offices around the world to engage with our people.

During the year, we visited operations and offices in South Africa, Singapore, the United States

and Australia. In each of these places, we were

pleased to see a strong

commitment to the safety of our people. This commitment remains at the heart of everything we do.

We're also committed to creating value through social and environmental leadership. We continued to advance our work in response to climate change, in line with our commitment to achieve net zero emissions from our operations by 2050. We have again detailed our work in the 2019 report, Our Approach to Climate Change, which meets the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and

reports our progress towards emissions reduction and the resilience of our portfolio in a low-carbon world.

Lately, there has been much commentary on corporate culture, particularly in the financial services sector in Australia. We believe this commentary contains lessons for all of us in how we approach our role as Directors. First and foremost is the appointment of the right Chief Executive and a competent and capable leadership team, whose work is underpinned by the right values that are clearly set, communicated and reinforced. In this, we're well served, but equally, not complacent. From our purpose and our strategy, to our reward frameworks, we're as committed to how we achieve our goals as we are to the goals themselves.

Over the past four years, South32 has delivered a total shareholder return of

84 per cent, which has exceeded both the sector index and the world index (Morgan Stanley Capital International). We will continue to focus on improving return on invested capital and prioritising a strong balance sheet to ensure we remain in control through economic cycles.

There will be no shortage of challenges for our company and our sector as we grapple with the economic and geopolitical realities of our time. The Board is confident that our people, led by Graham and his team, are well equipped to respond and contribute to South32's ongoing success.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders and every one of the South32 team for their ongoing support.

Karen Wood

Chair

2

SOUTH32 > ANNUAL REPORT 2019 > Our Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:56:01 UTC
