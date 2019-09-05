South32 : Annual Report 2019

This Annual Report is a summary of the operations, activities and performance of South32 Limited (ABN 84 093 732 597) and its controlled entities and joint arrangements for the year ended 30 June 2019 and its financial position as at 30 June 2019.

South32 Limited is the parent company of the South32 Group of companies. In this report, unless otherwise stated, references to South32, the South32 Group, the Company, we, us and our, refer to South32 Limited and its controlled entities and joint arrangements, as a whole. South32 Limited shares trade on the ASX, JSE and LSE under the listing code of S32.

1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. South32's GRI Navigator and Sustainability operated assets that have been wholly owned and operated by South32, data tables are available at www.south32.net.

Forward-looking statements

data tables are available at www.south32.net.

Non-IFRS

which contains a notice in respect of these statements.

This report includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including

For information or to contact South32, visit www.south32.net.

