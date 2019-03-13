Log in
South32 : Appin Mine Enterprise Agreement Completed

03/13/2019 | 03:08am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

13 March 2019

APPIN MINE ENTERPRISE AGREEMENT COMPLETED

South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal is pleased to have reached a three-year agreement with its employees for a new Appin Trades and Operators and West Cliff Coal Preparation Plant Enterprise Agreement.

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Vice President Operations Jason Economidis said: "Over the past 12 months we have made good progress improving the systems, processes and frameworks that will underpin the mine's future performance."

"The completion of the agreement is a positive result that will help us to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Appin Mine as we work towards a return to historical levels of production."

The Agreement will now be lodged with the Fair Work Commission and will commence seven days after its approval.

Ends

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high-grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Media Relations

James Clothier

T +61 8 9324 9697 M +61 413 391 031

E James.Clothier@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:07:02 UTC
