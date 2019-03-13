South32 : Appin Mine Enterprise Agreement Completed

MEDIA RELEASE

13 March 2019

APPIN MINE ENTERPRISE AGREEMENT COMPLETED

South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal is pleased to have reached a three-year agreement with its employees for a new Appin Trades and Operators and West Cliff Coal Preparation Plant Enterprise Agreement.

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Vice President Operations Jason Economidis said: "Over the past 12 months we have made good progress improving the systems, processes and frameworks that will underpin the mine's future performance."

"The completion of the agreement is a positive result that will help us to ensure the safe and stable operation of the Appin Mine as we work towards a return to historical levels of production."

The Agreement will now be lodged with the Fair Work Commission and will commence seven days after its approval.

