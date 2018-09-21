Log in
South32 : Cerro Matoso Litigation Update

09/21/2018 | 04:29am CEST

21 September 2018

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

CERRO MATOSO LITIGATION UPDATE

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) is aware of media reports that the Constitutional Court of Colombia has issued its final ruling on our appeal of its decision regarding alleged health and environmental impacts on the community surrounding our Cerro Matoso operation. We are seeking formal notification from the Court and will provide updates as received.

We will continue to make a positive contribution to the communities where we operate. We are proud of the work we do to support social and economic growth within the local community surrounding Cerro Matoso.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T +61 8 9324 9029

T +61 8 9324 9030

M +61 403 328 408

M +61 439 353 948

E Alex.Volante@south32.net

E Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

James Clothier

Jenny White

T +61 8 9324 9697

T +44 20 7798 1773

M +61 413 391 031

M +44 7900 046 758

E James.Clothier@south32.net

E Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

21 September 2018

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 02:28:06 UTC
