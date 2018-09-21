South32 : Cerro Matoso Litigation Update

21 September 2018

CERRO MATOSO LITIGATION UPDATE

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) is aware of media reports that the Constitutional Court of Colombia has issued its final ruling on our appeal of its decision regarding alleged health and environmental impacts on the community surrounding our Cerro Matoso operation. We are seeking formal notification from the Court and will provide updates as received.

We will continue to make a positive contribution to the communities where we operate. We are proud of the work we do to support social and economic growth within the local community surrounding Cerro Matoso.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

