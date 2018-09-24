South32 : Cerro Matoso Litigation Update

24 September 2018

South32 Limited

CERRO MATOSO LITIGATION UPDATE

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) advises it is aware that the Constitutional Court of Colombia has issued its final ruling on our application to annul its decision, regarding the alleged health and environmental impacts of our Cerro Matoso operation on the surrounding communities.

We welcome the Court's decision to annul those orders, which required Cerro Matoso to pay direct financial compensatory damages to community members in relation to the above allegations and to establish an ethnic development fund. The orders, which require Cerro Matoso to provide ongoing health care to community members alleging health impacts, and to submit to a new consultative environmental licensing process were not annulled. Whilst we disagree with the original Court in deciding, without evidential basis, that Cerro Matoso is causing the alleged impacts, we will seek to co-operate with respect to the remaining orders, subject to the reservation of our rights under applicable international investment treaties. Production has not been impacted by the decision handed down by the Court, and we remain proud of the positive contribution we make to supporting social and economic growth within the local community surrounding Cerro Matoso.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

