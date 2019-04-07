South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - F Mtoba

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity South32 Limited ABN 84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Dr Ntombifuthi Temperance Mtoba Date of last notice 19 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 April 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 53,905 Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary fully paid shares in South32 Limited Number acquired 15,481 Number disposed nil Value/Consideration ZAR 39.16 (average per share) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 69,386 Ordinary Shares

