Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - F Mtoba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

South32 Limited

ABN

84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Dr Ntombifuthi Temperance Mtoba

Date of last notice

19 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 April 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

53,905 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares in South32 Limited

Number acquired

15,481

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

ZAR 39.16 (average per share)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

69,386 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

On-market purchase of South32 Limited ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 9
AQ
10:23pCRATER GOLD MINING : Gold Production Update - HGZ Project, PNG
PU
10:21pCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan CEO tells shareholders Ghosn scandal won't be fixed overnight
RE
10:20pThe Current Allure of 'Ultrashort' Bond Funds -- Journal Report
DJ
10:19pVANGUARD ENERGY ETF : Oil-and-Gas ETFs Are Thriving -- Journal Report
DJ
10:18pTOYOTA BOSHOKU : to Exhibit at Milan Design Week
PU
10:18pTOYOTA BOSHOKU : exhibit at the Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
10:18pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
10:13pSOUTH32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - F Mtoba
PU
10:13pGRANGE RESOURCES : Significant Increase In Savage River Mineral Resources - 8 April 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
3ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
5AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About