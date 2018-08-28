Log in
South32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr

08/28/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity South32 Limited

ABN 84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Graham Kerr

Date of last notice

15 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

24 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

1,278,610 ordinary shares 12,183,804 rights comprising:

  • 631,245 deferred rights held as short term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan (subject to continued service).

  • 11,552,559 performance rights held as long term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares in South32 Limited

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1,344,220 ordinary shares following vesting of:

  • 357,649 deferred rights held as short term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan

    (1,541 rights lapsed)

  • 986,571 performance rights held as replacement awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan

    (594,914 rights lapsed)

Number disposed

633,872 ordinary shares

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Received 1,344,220 ordinary shares at nil cost, following vesting of rights on 24 August 2018 under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Disposed of 633,872 ordinary shares at an average $3.39 per share to cover tax liabilities.

No. of securities held after change

1,988,958 ordinary shares 10,839,584 rights comprising:

  • 272,055 deferred rights held as short term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan (subject to continued service).

  • 9,971,074 performance rights held as long term incentive awards under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Vesting of rights under the South32 Equity Incentive Plan.

Disposal of shares by way of on-market trade to cover tax liability.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:06:01 UTC
