South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back
Changes relating to buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
South32 LimitedABN/ARSN84 093 732 597
Date that an Appendix 3C or the last Appendix 3D was given to ASX
Information about the change
15 February 2018
On-market buy-back
Column 1
(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)
Column 2
(Details of change to buy-back proposals)
2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
3 Deleted 30/9/2001.
4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
Up to that number of shares for which the total buy-back consideration paid or payable is up to US$845 million.
The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
No change.
Column 1
(Details announced to market in Appendix 3C or last Appendix 3D)
Column 2
(Details of change to buy-back proposals)
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of US$539,804,358.
No change.
Refer Appendix 3E dated 12 October 2018 for details of shares which may still be bought back.
6 If the company/trust intends to buy-back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
The Company intends to buy-back shares in the period 11 April 2017 to 10 April 2019 (inclusive) or earlier if US$845 million worth of shares are bought back prior to that date.
The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
No change.
7 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Not applicable
Not applicable
All buy-backs
Any other change
Not applicable
Not applicable
Compliance statement
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
............................................................ (Director/Company secretary)Date: 18 October 2018
Melanie Williams
