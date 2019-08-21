South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
|
ABN/ARSN
|
South32 Limited
|
84 093 732 597
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
1 Date that an Appendix 3C or the 27 March 2019 last Appendix 3D was given to ASX
Information about the change
Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.
Column 1
Column 2
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C
buy-back proposals)
or last Appendix 3D)
On-marketbuy-back
Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.
No change
Up to the number of
shares for which the
total buy-back
consideration paid or
payable is up to
US$1,010,487,838.
The Company
reserves the right to
suspend or terminate
the buy-back at any
time.
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
-
If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
-
If the company/trust intends to buy- back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy- back be of unlimited duration - that intention
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C
buy-back proposals)
or last Appendix 3D)
Refer Appendix 3E
Up to the number of
dated 27 March 2019
shares with an
for details of shares
aggregate buy-back
which may still be
consideration of
bought back.
US$263,630,491.
The Company intends
The Company intends
to buy-back shares in
to buy-back shares in
the period 11 April
the period 11 April
2017 to 5 September
2017 to 4 September
2019 (inclusive) or
2020 (inclusive) or
earlier if
earlier if
US$760,025,866
US$1,010,487,838
worth of shares are
worth of shares are
bought back prior to
bought back prior to
that date.
that date.
The Company
The Company
reserves the right to
reserves the right to
suspend or terminate
suspend or terminate
the buy-back at any
the buy-back at any
time.
time.
7
If the company/trust intends to buy
Not applicable
Not applicable
back shares/units if conditions are
met - those conditions
All buy-backs
8
Any other change
Not applicable
Not applicable
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
9
Reason for change
Increase the potential size and extend the end
date of the program.
10 Any other information material to a None shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 22 August 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Melanie Williams
