South32 : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D

08/21/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

South32 Limited

84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1 Date that an Appendix 3C or the 27 March 2019 last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

On-marketbuy-back

  1. Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
  2. Deleted 30/9/2001.
  3. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

No change

No change

No change

Up to the number of

shares for which the

total buy-back

consideration paid or

payable is up to

US$1,010,487,838.

The Company

reserves the right to

suspend or terminate

the buy-back at any

time.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

  1. If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
  2. If the company/trust intends to buy- back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy- back be of unlimited duration - that intention

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C

buy-back proposals)

or last Appendix 3D)

Refer Appendix 3E

Up to the number of

dated 27 March 2019

shares with an

for details of shares

aggregate buy-back

which may still be

consideration of

bought back.

US$263,630,491.

The Company intends

The Company intends

to buy-back shares in

to buy-back shares in

the period 11 April

the period 11 April

2017 to 5 September

2017 to 4 September

2019 (inclusive) or

2020 (inclusive) or

earlier if

earlier if

US$760,025,866

US$1,010,487,838

worth of shares are

worth of shares are

bought back prior to

bought back prior to

that date.

that date.

The Company

The Company

reserves the right to

reserves the right to

suspend or terminate

suspend or terminate

the buy-back at any

the buy-back at any

time.

time.

7

If the company/trust intends to buy

Not applicable

Not applicable

back shares/units if conditions are

met - those conditions

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

9

Reason for change

Increase the potential size and extend the end

date of the program.

10 Any other information material to a None shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 22 August 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Melanie Williams

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 3

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:57:04 UTC
