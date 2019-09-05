South32 : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

At South32, governance is an essential part of the way we work - not just in what we do, but in how we act, how we speak to each other and how we evaluate behaviour. Our culture and values are aligned with, and support, good governance practices.

We recognise the value of strong culture in driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Today, it's at the core of how we deliver our purpose and strategy. You'll see our culture reflected in the way we work, the decisions we take, the courage we show in challenging situations and the legacy we leave.

The strongest cultures are set from the top. Working together with the Lead Team, our Board and CEO consistently demonstrate behaviour aligned with our values. Core to this is fostering a performance environment, where the way something is achieved is as important as what is achieved. Supporting this is a strong belief that culture can be actively shaped through a focus on what we prioritise, what we measure, what we reward and who we appoint.

In developing our corporate governance framework, the Board considers the standards of corporate governance applicable in each of the countries in which we are listed. We commit to the better of the standards of corporate governance that apply to us across these jurisdictions, which leads to the best outcome from a governance perspective, for our stakeholders.