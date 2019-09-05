Log in
South32 : Corporate Governance Statement 2019

09/05/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019

OUR PURPOSE

Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

WHO WE ARE

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focusbias toonbasebasemetalsmetals. .

OUR VALUES

Care

We care about people, the communities we're a part of and the world we depend on.

Trust

We deliver on our commitments and rely on each other to do the right thing.

Togetherness

We value difference and we openly listen and share, knowing that together we are better.

Excellence

We are courageous and challenge ourselves to be the best in what matters.

CONTENTS

The South32 Limited Board

2

Our Lead Team

5

Board Committees

6

Board, Committee and Director Evaluations

8

Directors' Skills, Experience and Attributes

8

Risk Management and Internal Controls at South32

13

Sustainability

14

Our Commitment to Act Ethically, Responsibly

and Lawfully

14

Inclusion and Diversity

16

Communications with Shareholders and Other Stakeholders

17

See the rest of our 2019 annual reporting suite at www.south32.net.

ANNUAL

OUR APPROACH

FY19

REPORT

TO CLIMATE CHANGE

SUSTAINABILITY

2019

2019

PERFORMANCE

REPORT

  • Annual Report
  • FY19 Sustainability Performance Report
  • Our Approach to Climate Change
  • Our Approach to Water Stewardship
  • Tax Transparency and Payments to Governments Report
  • Modern Slavery Statement (November 2019)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019

At South32, governance is an essential part of the way we work - not just in what we do, but in how we act, how we speak to each other and how we evaluate behaviour. Our culture and values are aligned with, and support, good governance practices.

We recognise the value of strong culture in driving long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Today, it's at the core of how we deliver our purpose and strategy. You'll see our culture reflected in the way we work, the decisions we take, the courage we show in challenging situations and the legacy we leave.

The strongest cultures are set from the top. Working together with the Lead Team, our Board and CEO consistently demonstrate behaviour aligned with our values. Core to this is fostering a performance environment, where the way something is achieved is as important as what is achieved. Supporting this is a strong belief that culture can be actively shaped through a focus on what we prioritise, what we measure, what we reward and who we appoint.

In developing our corporate governance framework, the Board considers the standards of corporate governance applicable in each of the countries in which we are listed. We commit to the better of the standards of corporate governance that apply to us across these jurisdictions, which leads to the best outcome from a governance perspective, for our stakeholders.

ASX RECOMMENDATIONS

Under ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3, ASX-listed entities are required to benchmark their corporate governance practices against the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Recommendations).

Unless we state otherwise, all references are to the third edition of the ASX Recommendations. However, we note the release of the fourth edition of the ASX Recommendations on 27 February 2019 (New Recommendations). While the New Recommendations don't come into effect for South32 until the first full financial year commencing 1 July 2020, we're pleased that our practices align with emerging standards in many areas. Where possible, we've shared this in our Corporate Governance Statement.

You can find the ASX Recommendations at www.asx.com.au(1).

We comply with all relevant ASX Recommendations, and this is set out in the Appendix 4G at https://www.south32.net/who-we-are/ corporate-governance.

You can find all of the corporate governance documents and policies referenced in this Corporate Governance Statement at http://www.south32.net/who-we-are/corporate-governance.

You can find the FY19 Annual Report referred to in this Statement at https://www.south32.net/ investors-media/annual-report-suite.

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at

5 September 2019 and has been approved by the South32 Board.

  1. https://www.asx.com.au/documents/asx-compliance/cgc-principles-and-recommendations-3rd-edn.pdf

In this Corporate Governance Statement, we explain the corporate governance framework and practices we've adopted.

Defined terms in this Corporate Governance Statement are consistent with those in our FY19 Annual Report.

SOUTH32 > CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019

1

THE SOUTH32 LIMITED BOARD

L-R: G Kerr, X Mkhwanazi, W Osborn, K Wood, F Cooper AO, X Liu, N Mtoba and K Rumble.

Our Board

Our Board currently comprises eight directors. There are seven Non-Executive Directors, including six independent Directors.

Our Board recognises the importance of independent Directors to a high-functioning Board and our Board Charter requires that a substantial majority of Non-Executive Directors, including the Chair, be independent.

You can find our Directors' qualifications, skills and experience, significant offices and directorships held in other organisations on pages 11 to 14 of the FY19 Annual Report.

Name of Director

Term

Classiﬁcation

Ms Karen Wood

Director since

Independent

(Chair)

1 November 2017,

Chair since

12 April 2019

Mr Graham Kerr

Director since

Executive

(Chief Executive

21 January 2015

Officer)

Mr Frank Cooper AO

Director since

Independent

7 May 2015

Dr Xiaoling Liu

Director since

Independent

1 November 2017

Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi

Director since

Non-independent(1)

2 July 2015

Dr Ntombifuthi (Futhi)

Director since

Independent

Mtoba

7 May 2015

Mr Wayne Osborn

Director since

Independent

7 May 2015

Mr Keith Rumble

Director since

Independent

27 February 2015

  1. Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi is not considered independent because he was employed in an executive capacity with subsidiary companies that form part of the Group without a three-year separation period before becoming a Director of South32 Limited.

2

SOUTH32 > CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019

Introducing our New Chair

On 12 April 2019, Karen Wood succeeded David Crawford as Chair of the Board of Directors. Her election followed a formal succession process led by Wayne Osborn, an independent Non- Executive Director and Chair of our Nomination and Governance Committee.

To make the transition as orderly as possible, it commenced right after the succession was announced. This process included a handover from our outgoing Chair, continual alignment with our CEO and engaging with the members of our Lead Team and senior management, as well as Directors and external auditors.

As the new Chair, Karen Wood conducted a series of external engagements with our investors, proxy advisers and other important stakeholders. She also visited several of our sites and our London office, and will continue these engagements as part of her transition into the role.

Karen Wood joined our Board in November 2017 as an independent Non-Executive Director. She has held various senior global leadership roles with BHP, including as a member of the BHP leadership team, President Corporate Affairs, Chief People Officer, Group Company Secretary, Chair of The Global Ethics Advisory Panel and Disclosure Committee, and Chief Governance Officer.

Ms Wood gained extensive expertise as a key adviser to the Board and CEO on matters of governance, including the composition

of leadership teams, development and succession planning, reward and recognition, sustainable development, stakeholder relations, health and safety, and organisational design and culture. Following the merger between BHP Limited and Billiton Plc in 2001, Karen Wood established the governance framework for the merged entity. She retired from BHP in 2014. Until January 2019 she chaired the BHP Foundation.

Responsibilities of our Independent Chair

Our Chair is responsible for leading the Board, facilitating the effective contribution of our Directors, and promoting constructive and respectful relations between Directors and between the Board and management. The Chair's role is to drive a culture of openness and debate, so our team can perform to the best of their abilities.

Outside scheduled Board meetings, our Chair acts as the main interface between our Board and the CEO. The Chair is responsible for approving board programs (including agendas) and making sure there is sufficient time available for discussion of all agenda items, including strategic issues.

The Role of the Board

The Board Charter is available on our website. It describes matters expressly reserved for our Board and matters delegated to management through the CEO, supported by our Lead Team.

The role of the Board is to represent shareholders and to promote and protect the interests of South32 Limited by governing the Group, having regard to the Group's shareholders as a whole and the interests of other relevant stakeholders. Our Board continues to acknowledge the unique relationship between resource companies, the communities in which they operate, and the standards and expectations of our company to act lawfully, ethically and responsibly.

The Board ensures the organisation works hard to earn and maintain these relationships. The stronger these relationships are, the more trust there is in our company. To maintain the trust, we have robust processes in place to engage and talk openly with our stakeholders, and to monitor where there may be changing societal expectations.

Our Board is ultimately reponsible for:

  • Providing leadership, governance and setting strategic direction;
  • Working with management to shape our corporate strategy, including overseeing management's implementation of strategic objectives; and
  • Overseeing the risk management framework and setting the Company's risk appetite.

Working with our CEO, our Board demonstrates our values - whether in making decisions, during discussions or debate, or engaging directly with our people. Directors make regular site visits and receive feedback from regular reports and employee surveys.

The Board, together with our CEO, plays a part in creating an inclusive workplace where we hold ourselves and each other to account to demonstrate our values of care, trust, togetherness and excellence.

Director Independence

We assess the independence of our Directors using our Policy on the Independence of Directors (which you can find on our website). We do this before appointments are made, annually and whenever any significant new interests arise. The Policy mirrors the ASX Recommendations.

The test used by the Board to determine a Director's independence is whether the Director is "independent of management and free of any interest, position, association or other relationship that could materially influence (or be reasonably perceived to materially influence) the exercise of objective, unfettered or independent judgement by the Director or the Director's ability to act in the best interests of the Group or its shareholders generally."

When making this assessment, our Board takes in all relevant facts and circumstances. Directors are required to notify changes to their interests or relationships that could affect their independence. Non-Executive Directors may be involved with other companies or professional firms which, from time to time, may have dealings with us. We assess the materiality of these dealings at least once a year.

SOUTH32 > CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:56:01 UTC
