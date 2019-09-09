South32 : Currency conversion to RAND

|
9 September 2019
South32 Limited
(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))
(ACN 093 732 597)
ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY
ISIN: AU000000S320
south32.net
CURRENCY CONVERSION TO RAND
South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32) (South32) advised on 22 August 2019 that the Board resolved to pay a final dividend of US 2.8 cents per share (fully franked) for the full year ended 30 June 2019, with a payment date of 10 October 2019. The US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents, to shareholders on the South African branch register on the Record Date, is:
Gross dividends per
Net dividends per
Dividend
Exchange rate
ordinary share in South
ordinary share in South
African Cents
African Cents
Final dividend
15.00183
42.00512
33.60410
The currency exchange rate is the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 2 September 2019 to 9 September 2019.
The exchange rates applicable to the South32 dividend being paid in other currencies will be determined over the period 2 September 2019 to 19 September 2019. Details of the currency exchange rates applicable for the dividend will be announced to the relevant stock exchanges.
South32 shareholders registered on the South African branch register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between 11 September 2019 and 13 September 2019 (both dates inclusive), nor will transfers to or from the South African branch register be permitted between 6 September 2019 and 13 September 2019 (both dates inclusive).
South African dividends tax of 8.40102 South African cents per ordinary share will be withheld from the amount of the gross final dividend of 42.00512 South African cents per ordinary share paid to shareholders on the South African branch register at the rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption.
After the South African dividends tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 33.60410 South African cents per ordinary share.
Australia is the country of source of income, the dividend is regarded as 'foreign' for the purposes of South African dividends tax.
South32 had a total of 5,005,503,575 ordinary shares on issue at the dividend determination date of 22 August 2019.
The dividend will be paid out of retained earnings.
For the avoidance of doubt, South African dividends tax, and therefore the information provided in this announcement, is of only direct application to shareholders on the South African branch register.
Shareholders on the South African branch register should direct any questions regarding the application of the South African dividends tax to Computershare Investor Services online at www.computershare.com/zaor by calling +27 (0) 86 110 0950.
Holders of shares dematerialised into STRATE should contact their Central Security Depository Participant (CSDP) or stockbroker.
For further dividend information, contact Computershare on smart number 0861 100 950 or visit our website
(www.south32.net).
About South32
South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We also have a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.
Dividend timetable
Announce currency conversion into Rand
9 September 2019
Last day to trade cum dividend on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)
10 September 2019
Ex-dividend date on the JSE
11 September 2019
Ex-dividend date on the ASX and London Stock Exchange (LSE)
12 September 2019
Record date (including currency election date for ASX)
13 September 2019
Payment date
10 October 2019
Further Information
Investor Relations
Alex Volante
Tom Gallop
|
|
|
+61
8 9324 9030
|
|
|
+61
439 353 948
|
|
|
Tom.Gallop@south32.net
Media Relations
James Clothier
Jenny White
|
|
|
+44
20 7798 1773
|
|
|
+44
7900 046 758
|
|
|
Jenny.White@south32.net
