South32 : Currency conversion to RAND

9 September 2019 South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net CURRENCY CONVERSION TO RAND

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32) (South32) advised on 22 August 2019 that the Board resolved to pay a final dividend of US 2.8 cents per share (fully franked) for the full year ended 30 June 2019, with a payment date of 10 October 2019. The US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents, to shareholders on the South African branch register on the Record Date, is:

Gross dividends per Net dividends per Dividend Exchange rate ordinary share in South ordinary share in South African Cents African Cents Final dividend 15.00183 42.00512 33.60410

The currency exchange rate is the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 2 September 2019 to 9 September 2019.

The exchange rates applicable to the South32 dividend being paid in other currencies will be determined over the period 2 September 2019 to 19 September 2019. Details of the currency exchange rates applicable for the dividend will be announced to the relevant stock exchanges.

South32 shareholders registered on the South African branch register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between 11 September 2019 and 13 September 2019 (both dates inclusive), nor will transfers to or from the South African branch register be permitted between 6 September 2019 and 13 September 2019 (both dates inclusive).

South African dividends tax of 8.40102 South African cents per ordinary share will be withheld from the amount of the gross final dividend of 42.00512 South African cents per ordinary share paid to shareholders on the South African branch register at the rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption. After the South African dividends tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 33.60410 South African cents per ordinary share. Australia is the country of source of income, the dividend is regarded as 'foreign' for the purposes of South African dividends tax. South32 had a total of 5,005,503,575 ordinary shares on issue at the dividend determination date of 22 August 2019. The dividend will be paid out of retained earnings. For the avoidance of doubt, South African dividends tax, and therefore the information provided in this announcement, is of only direct application to shareholders on the South African branch register.