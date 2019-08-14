South32 : Date and Location of 2019 Annual General Meeting

15 August 2019 South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net DATE AND LOCATION OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 24 October 2019. The AGM will be held at the Pan Pacific Hotel, 207 Adelaide Terrace, Perth, Western Australia commencing at 10.30am (AWST).

Further details regarding the AGM will be provided in the Notice of Meeting, which will be sent to shareholders in September 2019 and will also be available on the ASX Market Announcements Platform and the South32 website.

Yours sincerely

Nicole Duncan

Company Secretary

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information Investor Relations Alex Volante Tom Gallop T +61 8 9324 9029 T +61 8 9324 9030 M +61 403 328 408 M +61 439 353 948 E Alex.Volante@south32.net E Tom.Gallop@south32.net Media Relations James Clothier Jenny White T +61 8 9324 9697 T +44 20 7798 1773 M +61 413 391 031 M +44 7900 046 758 E James.Clothier@south32.net E Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

15 August 2019