South32 : Dividend/Distribution - S32

Entity name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

S32 - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 14, 2019

Distribution Amount

USD 0.06800000

Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday April 4, 2019

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SOUTH32 LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

S32

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday February 14, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

S32

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 8, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday April 4, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.06800000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Thursday March 14, 2019

Estimated

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the Australian register will be paid dividends by direct credit in Australian Dollars (AUD) and can elect to receive a different currency by providing valid New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD) banking instructions. These instructions must be provided to Computershare, no later than 8pm (AEDT) on the Record Date.

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the South African branch register will be paid dividends by direct credit in South African Rand (ZAR) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

South32 UK Depositary Interest holders will be paid dividends by direct credit in Pound Sterling (GBP) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments The average exchange rate realised by South32 on market during the period from 25 February 2019 to 14 March 2019 inclusive.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Estimated Thursday March 14, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

For shareholders on the Australian register: Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD).

For shareholders on the South African branch register: no choice available (only South African Rand (ZAR) will be available).

For UK Depositary Interest holders: no choice available (only Pound Sterling (GBP) will be available).

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday March 8, 2019 20:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

For Australian holders, currency elections and direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.com.au/Investor or by calling Computershare Investor Services on 1800 019 953 or +61 3 9415 4169.

For South African holders, direct credit details can be provided by calling Computershare Investor Services on smart number 0861 100 950.

For UK DI holders, direct credit details can be provided online at www.investorcentre.co.uk

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time? No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security USD 0.05100000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security USD 0.05100000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount USD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

USD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

USD 0.01700000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

USD

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

USD 0.01700000

credit (%)

30.0000 %

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

USD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

USD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

