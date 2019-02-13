South32 : Dividend/Distribution - S32

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
SOUTH32 LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
S32 - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
Distribution Amount
USD 0.06800000
Ex Date
Thursday March 7, 2019
Record Date
Friday March 8, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday April 4, 2019
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SOUTH32 LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
S32
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday February 14, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
S32
Registration Number
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 8, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday March 7, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday April 4, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 0.06800000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released
Estimated or Actual?
Thursday March 14, 2019
Estimated
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
South32 shareholders who hold shares on the Australian register will be paid dividends by direct credit in Australian Dollars (AUD) and can elect to receive a different currency by providing valid New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD) banking instructions. These instructions must be provided to Computershare, no later than 8pm (AEDT) on the Record Date.
South32 shareholders who hold shares on the South African branch register will be paid dividends by direct credit in South African Rand (ZAR) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.
South32 UK Depositary Interest holders will be paid dividends by direct credit in Pound Sterling (GBP) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
-
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
The average exchange rate realised by South32 on market during the period from 25 February 2019 to 14 March 2019 inclusive.
-
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Estimated Thursday March 14, 2019
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
For shareholders on the Australian register: Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD).
For shareholders on the South African branch register: no choice available (only South African Rand (ZAR) will be available).
For UK Depositary Interest holders: no choice available (only Pound Sterling (GBP) will be available).
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Friday March 8, 2019 20:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
For Australian holders, currency elections and direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.com.au/Investor or by calling Computershare Investor Services on 1800 019 953 or +61 3 9415 4169.
For South African holders, direct credit details can be provided by calling Computershare Investor Services on smart number 0861 100 950.
For UK DI holders, direct credit details can be provided online at www.investorcentre.co.uk
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
No
USD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
USD 0.05100000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
franked?
|
franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
amount per +security
unfranked
|
USD 0.05100000
0.0000 %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
income amount
USD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
USD 0.00000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
USD 0.01700000
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
USD
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
USD 0.01700000
credit (%)
30.0000 %
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
USD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
USD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary