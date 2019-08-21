Log in
South32 : Dividend/Distribution - S32

08/21/2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

SOUTH32 LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

84093732597

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

S32

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

S32

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 13, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 12, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday October 10, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 0.02800000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for

information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Thursday September 19, 2019

Estimated

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the Australian register will be paid dividends by direct credit in Australian Dollars (AUD) and can elect to receive a different currency by providing valid New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD) banking instructions. These instructions must be provided to Computershare, no later than 7pm (AEST) on the Record Date.

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the South African branch register will be paid dividends by direct credit in South African Rand (ZAR) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

South32 UK Depository Interest holders will be paid dividends by direct credit in Pound Sterling (GBP) and cannot elect to receive a difference currency.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP

ZAR - Rand

ZAR

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The average exchange rate realised by South32 on market during the period from 2 to 19 September 2019 inclusive.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and

exchange rates not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Estimated

Thursday September 19, 2019

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

For shareholders on the Australian register: Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollars (USD).

For shareholders on the South African branch register: no choice available (only South African Rand (ZAR) wil be available).

For UK Depository Interest holders: no choice available (only Pound Sterling (GBP) will be available).

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday September 13, 2019 19:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

For Australian holders, currency elections and direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.co m/Investoror by calling Computershare Investor Services on 1800 019 953 or +61 3 9415 4169.

For South African holders, direct credit details can be provided by calling Computershare Investor Services on smart number +27 (0) 861 100 950.

For UK DI holders, direct credit details can be provided online at www.computershare.com/uk.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

USD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

USD 0.02800000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

USD 0.02800000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

USD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:57:04 UTC
