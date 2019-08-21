South32 : Dividend/Distribution - S32

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the Australian register will be paid dividends by direct credit in Australian Dollars (AUD) and can elect to receive a different currency by providing valid New Zealand Dollars (NZD), Pound Sterling (GBP) or US Dollar (USD) banking instructions. These instructions must be provided to Computershare, no later than 7pm (AEST) on the Record Date.

South32 shareholders who hold shares on the South African branch register will be paid dividends by direct credit in South African Rand (ZAR) and cannot elect to receive a different currency.

South32 UK Depository Interest holders will be paid dividends by direct credit in Pound Sterling (GBP) and cannot elect to receive a difference currency.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

AUD - Australian Dollar AUD NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD GBP - Pound Sterling GBP ZAR - Rand ZAR

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

The average exchange rate realised by South32 on market during the period from 2 to 19 September 2019 inclusive.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Estimated Thursday September 19, 2019