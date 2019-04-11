South32 : Final Director's Interest Notice - D Crawford

Appendix 3Z

Name of entity

ABN

South32 Limited 84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director David Crawford Date of last notice 31 August 2015 Date that director ceased to be director 12 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Securities are held by Melpeat Pty Ltd as trustee for the Crawford Super Fund Trust Number & class of securities 370,627 ordinary shares in South32 Limited

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract - Nature of interest - Name of registered holder (if issued securities) - No. and class of securities to which interest relates -

