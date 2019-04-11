Log in
South32 : Final Director's Interest Notice - D Crawford

04/11/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

South32 Limited 84 093 732 597

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

David Crawford

Date of last notice

31 August 2015

Date that director ceased to be director

12 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Securities are held by Melpeat Pty Ltd as trustee for the Crawford Super Fund Trust

Number & class of securities

370,627 ordinary shares in South32 Limited

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:37:06 UTC
