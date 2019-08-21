South32 : Financial Results and Outlook Year Ended 30 June 2019

APPENDIX 4E SOUTH32 LIMITED (ABN 84 093 732 597) RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET This page and the accompanying 41 pages comprise the year end financial information given to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under Listing Rule 4.3A. This statement includes the unaudited consolidated results of the South32 Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19) compared with the year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18) on a statutory basis. US$M FY19 FY18 % Revenue 7,274 7,549 down 4% Profit/(loss) after tax 389 1,332 down 71% Underlying earnings 992 1,327 down 25% Net tangible assets per share Net tangible assets per ordinary share were US$1.98 as at 30 June 2019 (US$2.05 as at 30 June 2018). Dividends The Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of US 2.8 cents per share (fully franked) for the year ended 30 June 2019. The record date for determining entitlements to dividends is 13 September 2019; payment date is 10 October 2019.

Financial Results and Outlook Year ended 30 June 2019 22 August 2019 ASX, LSE, JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY South32 delivers strong operating result, reshapes portfolio and increases returns to shareholders "Our strong operating result delivered Underlying EBITDA of US$2.2B for an operating margin of 34 per cent and free cash flow of US$1B. We finished the year with a net cash balance of US$504M, having returned US$938M to shareholders during the period. "We achieved record production at Hillside Aluminium, a 57 per cent increase in volumes at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and strong manganese ore production of 5.5 million tonnes, underpinning a 3 per cent increase in Group production volumes. "We continued to reshape and improve our portfolio, funding the acquisitions of the Hermosa project and a 50 per cent interest in the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project from our cash reserves and announcing the review of our manganese alloys business. "We released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Taylor deposit at Hermosa, which was a key milestone as we progress one of the most exciting base metals projects in the industry. Work undertaken since its acquisition has significantly de-risked our investment, increased our confidence in the project and confirmed its ability to deliver strong returns to shareholders over many decades. "Subsequent to the end of the year, we have entered into exclusive negotiations with Seriti Resources to finalise its offer to acquire our South Africa Energy Coal business. The divestment will significantly reduce the Group's sustaining capital intensity, further strengthen our balance sheet and improve margins. "Looking ahead our portfolio will include industry leading positions in alumina and manganese and we will continue to embed development options with a bias to base metals that have the potential to deliver meaningful growth in shareholder value. "Demonstrating our strong financial position and positive outlook for costs and production, today we announced a US$140M fully franked dividend and an increase in our capital management program of US$250M to US$1.25B, leaving US$264M expected to be returned by 4 September 2020." Graham Kerr, South32 CEO Financial highlights US$M FY19 FY18 % Change Revenue(1) 7,274 7,549 (4%) Profit/(loss) before tax and finance cost 887 1,719 (48%) Profit/(loss) after tax and finance cost 389 1,332 (71%) Basic earnings per share (US cents)(2) 7.7 25.8 (70%) Ordinary dividends per share (US cents)(3) 7.9 10.5 (25%) Special dividends per share (US cents)(4) 1.7 3.0 (43%) Other financial measures Underlying EBITDA(5) 2,197 2,516 (13%) Underlying EBITDA margin(6) 33.9% 37.3% (3.4%) Underlying EBIT(5) 1,440 1,774 (19%) Underlying EBIT margin(7) 22.2% 26.2% (4.0%) Underlying earnings(5) 992 1,327 (25%) Basic Underlying earnings per share (US cents)(2) 19.7 25.7 (23%) ROIC(8) 11.1% 15.0% (3.9%) Ordinary shares on issue (million) 5,006 5,120 (2.2%) SOUTH32 3

Safety The most important commitment we make at South32 is to ensure everyone goes home safe and well. Built on our internal safety standards and risk management system, we provide clear global expectations on how our operations can proactively identify and manage safety risk. Our Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)(9)(10) improved by 12% to 4.5 per million hours worked, compared with our FY18 TRIF of 5.1. In June 2019 we released our 2019 Tailings Storage Facilities Management report, consistent with our commitments to the International Council on Metals and Mining Position Statement on Preventing Catastrophic Failure of Tailings Storage Facilities. This report details our approach to tailings management and we remain committed to international best practice in the management and disposal of tailings at our operations. Performance summary The Group's statutory profit after tax decreased by 71% to US$389M in FY19 following the recognition of impairment charges totalling US$504M (US$578M post-tax, including de-recognition of deferred tax assets) in relation to our South Africa Energy Coal operation. Underlying earnings decreased by 25% (or US$335M) to US$992M as our strong operating performance that delivered a 3%(11) increase in Group production volumes, and cost reduction initiatives across labour, energy and materials usage were more than offset by lower aluminium and thermal coal prices. Basic Underlying earnings per share decreased by a lesser 23% to US 19.7 cents per share as we benefitted from the continuation of our on-market share buy-back program which has reduced our shares on issue by 6%(12) since its commencement. Specific highlights for the year included: Record production at Hillside Aluminium and strong performance at Mozal Aluminium, despite an increase in load-shedding events;

load-shedding events; A 57% increase in production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as the Appin colliery continued to ramp-up towards historical rates;

ramp-up towards historical rates; Manganese ore production of 5.5Mt with South Africa Manganese exceeding guidance and Australia Manganese operating the Premium Concentrate Ore (PC02) circuit at approximately 120% of its design capacity;

The acquisition of the remaining 83% interest in Arizona Mining (13) for US$1.4B (including transaction costs), which adds the Hermosa project and a prospective land package to our portfolio;

for US$1.4B (including transaction costs), which adds the Hermosa project and a prospective land package to our portfolio; A first time Mineral Resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) guidelines for the Taylor deposit (14) , which forms part of the Hermosa project (15) , de-risking our investment and increasing our confidence in the project as we advance its pre-feasibility study;

, which forms part of the Hermosa project , de-risking our investment and increasing our confidence in the project as we advance its pre-feasibility study; The commencement of a feasibility study at Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, following our acquisition of a 50% interest in the project and assumption of operating control for US$106M (16) ;

; Payment of the third and final instalment (US$10M) to maintain our option with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects in Alaska by committing approximately US$150M to a 50:50 joint venture by 31 January 2020; and

Subsequent to the end of the financial year we entered into exclusive negotiations with Seriti Resources Holdings Pty Limited as we work towards finalisation of its indicative offer to acquire our South Africa Energy Coal business. We provided a further update on the status of the divestment process in our market announcement "South Africa Energy Coal Divestment Update and Impairment" dated 22 August 2019. We finished the year with a net cash balance of US$504M having generated free cash flow from operations, including distributions from our manganese EAI, of US$1.0B. Our strong financial position allowed us to return US$762M to shareholders in respect of the period. This included payment of a US$256M fully franked interim dividend and declaration of a US$140M fully franked final dividend in accordance with our dividend policy, which seeks to return a minimum 40% of Underlying earnings in each six month period. A further US$366M was returned to shareholders as part of our ongoing capital management program, with US$281M allocated to our on-market share buy-back program and US$85M returned in the form of a special dividend. Demonstrating the disciplined approach we are taking to our capital management program, our confidence in the outlook for our business and an anticipated unwind in working capital during H1 FY20, the Board has expanded our program by US$250M to US$1.25B, leaving US$264M expected to be returned by 4 September 2020. Looking ahead, the Group's production volumes are expected to rise by a further 3%(17) in FY20 with Illawarra Metallurgical Coal on-track to return to a three longwall configuration during the June 2020 quarter and Worsley Alumina expected to achieve nameplate capacity following an improvement in calciner availability. Higher production volumes, weaker producer currencies and lower raw material input costs, along with the continuation of initiatives to mitigate inflation and maintain margins are expected to result in lower Operating unit costs for the majority of our operations in FY20. SOUTH32 4

Earnings The Group's statutory profit after tax declined by US$943M (or 71%) to US$389M in FY19. Consistent with our accounting policies, various items are excluded from the Group's statutory profit to derive Underlying earnings including: exchange rate loss on restatement of monetary items (US$3M pre-tax); impairment loss (US$504M pre-tax); loss on fair value movements of non-trading derivative instruments and other investments (US$35M pre-tax); major corporate restructures (US$28M pre-tax); profit associated with earnings adjustments included in our equity accounted investments (EAI) (US$17M); exchange rate gains associated with the Group's non US dollar denominated net debt (US$34M pre-tax), and the tax expense for all pre-tax earnings adjustments and exchange rate variations on tax balances (US$84M). Further information on these earnings adjustments is included on page 37. The Group's Underlying EBITDA declined by US$319M (or 13%) to US$2.2B, for an operating margin of 34%. Lower aluminium and thermal coal prices more than offset stronger prices for alumina, contributing to a US$275M reduction in Revenue, despite higher volumes. While the Group benefitted from weaker producer currencies and cost reduction initiatives across labour, energy and materials usage, total costs rose with higher production and the commencement of several improvement initiatives at Worsley Alumina to support a sustainable increase in production to nameplate capacity. Underlying EBIT decreased by US$334M (or 19%) to US$1.4B as depreciation and amortisation increased by a modest US$15M with the higher production volumes. Underlying earnings declined by US$335M (or 25%) to US$992M as a change in our geographic earnings mix and permanent differences led to an increase in our Underlying effective tax rate (ETR)(18). Profit/(loss) to Underlying EBITDA reconciliation US$M FY19 FY18 Profit/(loss) 887 1,719 Earnings adjustments to derive Underlying EBIT 553 55 Underlying EBIT 1,440 1,774 Depreciation and amortisation 757 742 Underlying EBITDA 2,197 2,516 Profit/(loss) after tax to Underlying earnings reconciliation US$M FY19 FY18 Profit/(loss) after tax 389 1,332 Earnings adjustments to derive Underlying EBIT 553 55 Earnings adjustments to derive Underlying net finance cost (34) (23) Earnings adjustments to derive Underlying income tax expense 84 (37) Underlying earnings 992 1,327 SOUTH32 5

