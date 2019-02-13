South32 : Financial results & Outlook Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

APPENDIX 4D

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(ABN 84 093 732 597)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

This page and the accompanying 56 pages comprise the half year end financial information given to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under Listing Rule 4.2A. This statement includes the consolidated results of the South32 Group for the half year ended 31 December 2018 (H1 FY19) compared with the half year ended 31 December 2017 (H1 FY18) on a statutory basis.

The half year report should be read in conjunction with the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2018.

US$M H1 FY19 H1 FY18 % Revenue 3,811 3,494 up 9% Profit/(loss) after tax 635 543 up 17% Underlying earnings 642 544 up 18%

Net tangible assets per share

Net tangible assets per ordinary share were US$2.10 as at 31 December 2018 (US$2.05 as at 30 June 2018).

Dividends

The Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of US 5.1 cents per share (fully franked) for the half year ended 31 December 2018 and a special dividend of US 1.7 cents per share (fully franked).

The record date for determining entitlements to dividends is 8 March 2019; payment date is 4 April 2019.

Financial Results and Outlook Half Year ended 31 December 2018

14 February 2019

ASX, LSE, JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

South32 delivers earnings growth, reshapes portfolio and continues shareholder returns

"Record production at Australia Manganese, strong operating performance more broadly and higher commodity prices delivered a 17 per cent increase in Profit after tax for the half year, while Underlying earnings per share grew by 20 per cent as we continued to benefit from our on-market share buy-back program.

"Our strong start to the year means that our production guidance is unchanged for all of our operations with the exception of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal where we have upgraded guidance by 7 per cent. We have also lowered our unit cost guidance as we have maintained operating discipline and benefited from a stronger US dollar.

"We continued to reshape our portfolio by acquiring the high-grade Hermosa resource and a 50% interest in and operatorship of the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project during the period. We are also progressing our early stage exploration projects and remain on track to divest South Africa Energy Coal with binding bids expected by 30 June 2019.

"We are well positioned for the second half of the year, with a net cash balance of US$678M and an improving outlook for production and costs. This strong position has allowed us to return US$511M to shareholders in respect of the period with today's declaration of a US$258M fully franked interim dividend and an US$86M fully franked special dividend.

"Having established a strong track record, we will continue to return any excess capital to shareholders in a timely and efficient manner by monitoring our financial position within the context of the prevailing macro-economic environment and our capital management framework. This will involve the continuation of our existing US$1B capital management program with the recommencement of our on-market share buy-back following release of our financial results."

Graham Kerr, South32 CEO

Financial highlights US$M H1 FY19 H1 FY18 % Change Revenue(1) 3,811 3,494 9% Profit/(loss) 908 673 35% Profit/(loss) after tax 635 543 17% Basic earnings per share (US cents)(2) 12.5 10.5 19% Ordinary dividends per share (US cents)(3) 5.1 4.3 19% Special dividends per share (US cents)(4) 1.7 3.0 (43)% Other financial measures Underlying EBITDA(5) 1,305 1,087 20% Underlying EBITDA margin(6) 38.3% 35.7% 2.6% Underlying EBIT(5) 925 724 28% Underlying EBIT margin(7) 26.9% 23.7% 3.2% Underlying earnings(5) 642 544 18% Basic Underlying earnings per share (US cents)(2) 12.6 10.5 20% ROIC(8) 13.9% 12.1% 1.8% Ordinary shares on issue (million) 5,051 5,181 (2.5)%

Safety

We are working hard to create a workplace where we can guarantee that everyone goes home safe and well at the end of every shift. In order to make this breakthrough we are creating an inclusive workplace where all work is well-designed and we continuously improve and learn. Our Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF)(9)(10) declined from 5.1 to 4.8 per million hours worked in H1 FY19.

Performance summary

The Group's statutory profit after tax increased by 17% to US$635M in H1 FY19, Underlying earnings increased by 18% (or US$98M) to US$642M and basic Underlying earnings per share increased by 20% to US12.6 cents per share as we benefitted from our on-market share buy-back program. This significant increase in profitability was driven by strong production, higher commodity prices and disciplined cost control.

Following our strong start to the year and a favourable movement in currency markets, we have lowered FY19 Operating unit cost guidance for the majority of operations, while production guidance for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal has been increased by 7% to 6.5Mt. We have also lowered Capital expenditure(11) guidance, including equity accounted investments (EAI), by 9% to US$762M to reflect the reclassification of US$20M of planned exploration expenditure at Hermosa to capitalised exploration, the appreciation of the US dollar and a lower rate of spend in H1 FY19 (US$349M).

Specific highlights included:

• A 106% increase in production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as the Appin colliery continued to ramp-up towards historical rates;

• Record ore production at Australia Manganese as the primary circuit maintained high utilisation rates and the Premium Concentrate Ore (PC02) circuit operated at 120% of design capacity;

• The commencement of several improvement initiatives at Worsley Alumina that are expected to support a sustainable increase in production to nameplate capacity of 4.6Mt (100% basis) ahead of future de-bottlenecking activities;

• Mineração Rio do Norte S.A (MRN) partner approval to undertake a pre-feasibility study for a project that has the potential to extend the life of the bauxite mine by more than 20 years(12) at a relatively low capital cost;

• The acquisition of the remaining 83% interest in Arizona Mining(13) for US$1.4B (including transaction costs), which adds the Hermosa project's high grade zinc-lead-silver resource(14) and a prospective land package to our portfolio; and

• The commencement of a feasibility study at Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, following our acquisition of a 50% interest in the project and assumption of operating control for US$106M(15).

Subsequent to period end we also elected to maintain our option with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) for the third and final year, which retains our right to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects in Alaska by committing approximately US$150M to a 50:50 joint venture by 31 January 2020.

We finished the period with a net cash balance of US$678M having generated free cash flow from operations, including distributions from our manganese EAI, of US$718M. Our strong financial position and disciplined approach to capital management has allowed us to return US$511M to shareholders in respect of the period, including:

• A US$258M fully franked interim dividend, which we have resolved to pay in April in accordance with our dividend policy which seeks to return a minimum 40% of Underlying earnings in each six month period;

• An US$86M fully franked special dividend, which we have also resolved to pay in April; and

• The continuation of our on-market share buy-back program whereby we purchased 68M shares at an average price of A$3.39 per share for a cash consideration of US$167M.

With payment of this special dividend we will have completed 87% of our US$1B capital management program with the remaining US$127M scheduled to be returned to shareholders by 10 April 2019, depending on market liquidity and value. Having established a strong track record, we will continue to return any excess capital to shareholders in a timely and efficient manner by monitoring our financial position within the context of the prevailing macroeconomic environment and our capital management framework.

Earnings

The Group's statutory profit after tax increased by US$92M (or 17%) to US$635M in H1 FY19. Consistent with our accounting policies, various items are excluded from the Group's statutory profit to derive Underlying earnings including: losses on fair value movements of non-trading derivative instruments and other investments (US$28M pre-tax); exchange rate gains associated with the Group's non US dollar denominated net debt (US$21M pre-tax); the tax expense for all pre-tax earnings adjustments and exchange rate variations on tax balances (US$11M), and profit associated with earnings adjustments included in our EAI (US$11M). Further information on these earnings adjustments is included on page 42.

On this basis, the Group generated Underlying EBITDA of US$1.3B for an operating margin of 38% as stronger volumes, primarily at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, and higher average realised prices underpinned a US$300M increase in sales revenue, excluding third party products. The Group's Operating unit costs also benefitted from weaker producer currencies, however total costs rose with higher production and price-linked royalties, elevated raw material costs across our aluminium value chain and an increase in maintenance costs at Worsley Alumina. Depreciation and amortisation also increased by a modest US$17M to US$380M, meaning that Underlying EBIT increased by US$201M (or 28%) to US$925M. This higher level of profitability, a change in our geographic earnings mix and permanent differences led to a US$103M (or 85%) increase in our Underlying income tax expense to US$224M. As a result, Underlying earnings increased by US$98M (or 18%) to US$642M.