South32 : Hermosa Project - Mineral Resource Declaration

Sampling and sub-sampling techniques
All 289,660m of drilling used for geology, geometallurgy and geotechnical purposes is diamond core. The drill half cores were sampled at either 1.5m (5') intervals or terminated at litho-structural boundaries. Samples were submitted for preparation at an external ISO-17025 certified laboratory, Australian Laboratory Services (ALS), in Tucson. Preparation involved crushing to 2mm, a rotary split to 250g and pulverisation to 85% passing 75µm from which a 25g pulp was measured for assay. The mineralised intersections were verified by geologists throughout each drilling program and reviewed independently against core photos by an alternate geologist prior to geological interpretation.
Sample analysis method
Samples of 1g taken from 25g pulp were processed at ALS in Vancouver where they were digested using a four-acid leach method. This was followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) determination for 33 elements. A range of certified reference materials (CRM) were routinely submitted to monitor assay accuracy, with low failure rates within expected ranges for this deposit style, demonstrating reliable laboratory accuracy.
External third-party laboratory pulp duplicate and CRM checks indicate no significant bias was determined for the primary assay laboratory. Results of routinely submitted field duplicates to monitor sample representivity, coarse crush and laboratory pulp duplicates to quality control sample preparation homogeneity, and certified blank submissions to detect cross-contamination were all within an acceptable range for resource modelling.
Estimation methodology
Resource estimation was performed by ordinary kriging interpolation for four elements of economic interest (Zn, Pb, Ag, Cu), two potentially deleterious elements (As, Mn) and four tonnage estimation elements (Fe, Ca, S, Mg). Search estimation criteria are consistent with geostatistical models developed for each estimation domain according to the appropriate geological controls. Validation includes statistical analysis, swath plots and visual inspection.
Specific gravity measurements from drill cores were used as the basis for estimating dry bulk density in tonnage calculations for both mineralised and non-mineralised material.
Mineral Resource classification
Mineral Resource classification criteria are based on the level of data informing both the geological model and grade estimation. Grade estimation confidence is overlain on the geological modelling classification criteria whereby kriging variance is matched to block estimation conditions - that relates to the number and distance of data informing the estimate in relation to semivariogram models for Zn, Pb and Ag. Measured Resources are interpolated from data within a range equivalent to a likely grade control drill spacing of 30m to 50m. Indicated Resources are estimated from data spacing within approximately 180m, 120m and 15m in the maximum, intermediate and short-range grade continuity directions. Inferred Resources are constrained by the reporting of estimates to within demonstrated grade and geological continuity ranges, and generally to a maximum of 400m beyond data.
Mining and metallurgical methods and parameters
Reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction have been determined through assessment of the Mineral Resource at a scoping study level for processes, ranging from stope optimisation and mine scheduling through to mineral processing and detailed financial modelling. Underground mining factors and assumptions for longhole stoping on a sub- or full-level basis with subsequent paste backfill are made based on industry benchmark mining production and project related studies, calibrated against South32's Cannington zinc, lead and silver mine production.
Cut-off grade
The Taylor Deposit of the Hermosa Project is a polymetallic deposit which uses an equivalent net smelter return (NSR) value as a grade descriptor. Input parameters for the NSR calculation are based on South32's long term forecasts for zinc, lead and silver pricing; haulage, treatment, shipping, handling and refining charges. Metallurgical recovery assumptions differ for geological domains and vary from 85% to 92% for zinc, 90% to 94% for lead, and 75% to 83% for silver.
A dollar equivalent cut-off of NSR US$90/dmt forms the basis of assessment for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, supported by scoping level studies.