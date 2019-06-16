Log in
South32 : Illawarra Metallurgical Coal - Coal Reserves Update

06/16/2019

17 June 2019

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320

south32.net

ILLAWARRA METALLURGICAL COAL - COAL RESERVES UPDATE

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) announces changes to its estimates of Coal Reserves for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal following the conclusion of a commercial agreement to relinquish a portion of its Mining Lease in the Appin area.

Coal Reserves for the Bulli seam have been reduced by 22Mt1 to 114Mt following the change. The Coal Reserves for the Wongawilli seam are unchanged.

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) consists of two underground coal mines (Appin and Dendrobium) and two coal processing facilities. It is 100% owned by South32 and is located 80 kilometres south of Sydney, in New South Wales.

Full details of this update are contained in the attached report.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

  1. +61 8 9324 9029 M +61 403 328 408
    E Alex.Volante@south32.net

Media Relations

James Clothier

  1. +61 8 9324 9697 M +61 413 391 031
    E James.Clothier@south32.net

Tom Gallop

  1. +61 8 9324 9030 M +61 439 353 948
    E Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Jenny White

  1. +44 20 7798 1773 M +44 7900 046 758
    E Jenny.White@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd 17 June 2019

1Million wet metric tonnes, run of mine production, excludes mining depletion of 3Mt.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Update on estimates of Coal Reserves for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

South32 confirms a reduction of 22Mt to its Coal Reserves estimate as at 31 May 2019 for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. The decrease relates to the partial relinquishment of Consolidated Coal Lease 767 from the Appin area of the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal project and modifications to the mine layout. The partial lease relinquishment was the result of a commercial arrangement with a land holder within the lease area.

The Coal Resources and Coal Reserves estimates as at 31 May 2019, are presented in Appendix 1, Table 1 and Table

3. A comparison to previously published Coal Resources and Coal Reserves estimates (as at 30 June 2018) are presented in Appendix 1, Table 2 and Table 4.

The estimates of Coal Resources and Coal Reserves have been reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules.

The breakdown of the total estimates into the specific JORC Code categories is contained in the Appendix 1 Tables. This report also summarises the information contained in the JORC Code Table 1, which is included in Appendix 2 of this report.

Estimate of Coal Reserves

The declared Coal Reserve estimates are based on the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) Coal Resource estimates as at 31 May 2019.

Material and economic assumptions

IMC's Appin mine (Appin) has been operating since 1962. The run-of-mine (ROM) coal is processed onsite before being transported by truck to domestic customers and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal for export.

Sufficient studies have been undertaken to enable the Coal Resource to be converted to Coal Reserve based on current operating methods and practices.

Capital costs are based on the expected future development of the mine, processing and sustaining capital requirements. The costs have been accounted for in the operation's valuation models. Operating costs are estimated as part of South32's internal budgeting process, which also considers transport costs including current truck, conveyor and contractor rates. Other economic assumptions used for the valuation reflect South32's internal views of demand, supply, volume forecasts and competitor analysis and are commercially sensitive.

Coal Reserve classification

Proved and Probable Coal Reserves are derived from the respective Coal Resource classifications in accordance with the JORC Code.

The Reserve Life reported as of 31 May 2019 reflects the scheduled extraction period in years for the total Coal Reserve in the current approved life of operation plan.

Mining method and assumptions

The Appin mining operation is centred on existing surface accesses and infrastructure in the area around the Appin township.

Underground longwall extraction methods have been utilised at Appin for over 50 years to efficiently extract coal from the Bulli seam. This mining method is used to model and report the 31 May 2019 Coal Reserve estimate.

The Coal Reserve is reported within mine layouts, generated using mine design assumptions, including limiting factors (i.e. geological features, predicted subsidence impacts, mining constraints etc.), which are applied to the reserve model.

The dilution estimates are determined using historical ROM ash values recorded for comparable areas. Average dilution across IMC operations is 10% and typical coal loss is around 1.5%.

SOUTH32 COAL RESERVES UPDATE

2

Processing method and assumptions

IMC produces washed and sized coal for delivery to customers. The processes utilised are industry standard flotation and gravity separation.

Predicted recoveries at the processing plants are derived using a model based on historical data and simulated sample results over the life of the operation. The average recovery for the Bulli seam is 84%.

Cut-off parameters

There was no seam thickness cut-off grade applied because the minimum thickness within the mine layout is economic.

Estimation methodology

The Coal Reserve as at 31 May 2019 was estimated using updated mine layouts, applying the current mining parameters, constraints, and exclusions, which were then confirmed in an economic mine schedule.

Material modifying factors

The reported Coal Reserve is within the mine layout, using current mining methods and practices. These are fully contained within South32 mining and exploration tenements. The Coal Reserve is scheduled to be extracted within the expiration date of current Development Consents.

IMC is an operating asset which has all the required infrastructure and environmental approvals required to operate its existing mine sites. The requirement for future infrastructure and approvals has been considered in the mine schedule and assumes no outstanding or foreseeable issues with material legal agreements or regulatory approvals. Long-term marketing arrangements are in place.

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to estimates of Coal Resources for IMC is presented on a 100% basis and represents an estimate as at 31 May 2019. It is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Jasmine Gale.

The information in this report that relates to estimates of Coal Reserves for IMC is presented on a 100% basis and represents an estimate as at 31 May 2019. It is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Matthew Rose.

Ms Gale and Mr Rose are full time employees of South32. Both individuals are members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ms Gale and Mr Rose have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Additional information is contained in Appendix 1 and Appendix 2.

SOUTH32 COAL RESERVES UPDATE

3

Appendix 1

Table 1: Coal Resources for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as at 31 May 2019 in 100% terms(9)

Deposit (1)(2)

Mining

Coal

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Method

type

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Bulli (3)

UG

Met/Th

141

11.2

23.9

0.37

313

12.4

23.7

0.36

342

13.6

23.0

0.36

796

12.7

23.4

0.36

Wongawilli

UG

Met/Th

49

28.7

23.6

0.59

240

29.5

22.2

0.57

151

29.6

22.5

0.57

439

29.5

22.5

0.57

Table 2: Coal Resources for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as at 30 June 2018 in 100% terms(9)

Deposit (1)(2)

Mining

Coal

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Method

type

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Bulli

UG

Met/Th

145

11.2

23.9

0.37

336

12.5

23.7

0.36

346

13.6

23.1

0.36

828

12.7

23.5

0.36

Wongawilli

UG

Met/Th

54

29.0

23.6

0.59

241

29.5

22.2

0.57

151

29.6

22.4

0.57

446

29.5

22.4

0.57

Table 3: Coal Reserves for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as at 31 May 2019 in 100% terms(9)

Deposit

Mining

Coal

Proved

Probable

Total

Proved Marketable

Probable Marketable

Total Marketable

Reserve

(1)(5)(6)(8)

Method

type

Mt

Mt

Mt

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Life

Bulli (4)

UG

Met/Th

22

93

114

18

8.9

24.1

0.37

78

8.9

24.7

0.36

96

8.9

24.6

0.36

19

UG

Met/Th

6.1

10

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Wongawilli

UG

Met

-

-

-

3.1

10.7

24.2

0.60

5.9

10.7

24.1

0.60

9.1

10.7

24.1

0.60

3.7

UG

Th

-

-

-

1.6

27.0

-

-

2.1

27.0

-

-

3.6

27.0

-

-

Table 4: Coal Reserves for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal as at 30 June 2018 in 100% terms(9)

Deposit

Mining

Coal

Proved

Probable

Total

Proved Marketable

Probable Marketable

Total Marketable

Reserve

(1)(5)(6)(7)

Method

type

Mt

Mt

Mt

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Mt

% Ash

% VM

% S

Life

Bulli

UG

Met/Th

21

118

139

18

8.9

24.3

0.37

99

8.9

24.9

0.36

117

8.9

24.8

0.36

20

UG

Met/Th

6.2

14

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Wongawilli

UG

Met

-

-

-

3.0

10.7

23.8

0.58

7.1

10.7

24.0

0.59

10

10.7

23.9

0.59

4.1

UG

Th

-

-

-

1.7

27.0

-

-

3.4

27.0

-

-

5.1

27.0

-

-

  1. Cut-offgrade
    Coal Resource - No seam thickness cut-off grade applied because minimum thickness is economic.
    Coal Reserve - No seam thickness cut-off grade applied because minimum thickness within the mine layout is economic.
  2. Resource tonnes are in situ moisture basis. Ash is reported as raw, VM and S are reported as potential product on air-dried basis.
  3. Reduction in Bulli Coal Resource following partial lease relinquishment.
  4. Reduction in Bulli Coal Reserve following partial lease relinquishment and mine layout revision.
  5. Total Coal Reserve is at the moisture content when mined (6% Bulli & 7% Wongawilli). Total Marketable Coal Reserve refer to the tonnes of coal available at moisture content (9% Bulli, 15.5% Wongawilli Met, 7% Wongawilli Th).
  6. Coal delivered to wash plant.
  7. Process recoveries for the production - Bulli 84%, Wongawilli 76%.
  8. Process recoveries for the production - Bulli 84%, Wongawilli 77%.
  9. All tonnes and grade information have been rounded to reflect relative uncertainty of the estimate, hence small differences may be present in the totals.

4

Appendix 2

JORC Code Table 1

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

The following table provides a summary of important assessment and reporting criteria used at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal for the reporting of Coal Resources and Coal Reserves in accordance with the Table 1 checklist in The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition) on an 'if not, why not' basis.

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

CriteriaCommentary

Sampling techniques

  • Two sample types are collected; surface drill core samples and underground channel samples.
  • Sampling references AS 2519-1993 and AS 2617-1996 to ensure sample representivity and sufficient mass for analysis.
    o Surface drill core: The entire drill core is sampled over chosen intervals. Masses range from 8 to 13kg. Recovered core is wrapped in plastic and placed in core trays for logging and additional testing.
    o Channel sample: Channel samples are collected underground. Masses range from 150 to 250kg. The mass provides a realistic top particle size compared with the drill core. Channel samples are bagged and stored for additional testing.

o The total sample mass from both drill cores and channel samples are used in analysis.

Drilling techniques

Early drilling (predating mid-1980) utilised standard truck mounted diamond drilling rigs with

screw-feed head and conventional drilling methods. Coring was typically NQ size and core

recovery was occasionally low. Since the mid-1980 drilling operations utilise truck mounted

diamond drilling rigs with hydraulic head feed running wireline double or triple tube core

barrels. All core is HQ size.

Drilling operations varied between fully cored holes from the surface to open hole to

approximately 15 to 50m (50m now standard) above the Bulli seam before coring

commences. Wongawilli seam target holes commence coring from the overlying Bulli seam.

Holes are cored to include all underlying seams which have the potential to contribute gas

to the overlying seam during mining.

Core barrel length is generally six metres (historically three metre barrels were standard)

and core is placed in core trays at the drill site.

The drill hole verticality is measured as part of the downhole geophysics where any deviation

during drilling is assessed.

Drill sample

Historic holes (predating mid-1980) have recorded recovery per run length. These records

recovery

are used to determine percentage recovery. Subsequent drill campaigns use downhole

geophysics to assess true thickness of coal seams and this is compared with the length of

core recovered.

Core runs are planned during drilling to maximise core recovery.

Core samples are deemed representative when linear core recovery in coal seams exceeds

95%. If it is less than 95% then the drill hole is re-drilled as the vitrinite rich portions of the

seams are preferentially lost due to their soft and brittle nature.

Logging

Data captured from surface drill cores is both qualitative and quantitative and includes

aspects such as lithology, geotechnical data (such as joints, fault zones, shearing, veins,

stress direction & magnitude, point load tests and geo-mechanical tests), seam gas test

results (composition and content) and location of strata gas zones, UV analysis (for

hydrocarbon detection), downhole geophysics (including density, gamma, neutron,

resistivity, sonic, verticality, full wave form sonic, acoustic scanner and calliper), coal quality

(including pre-treatment, washability testing and proximate and composite analysis), coal

and strata permeability and hydrogeological information (including standing water levels,

SOUTH32 COAL RESERVES UPDATE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

