South32 : Illawarra Metallurgical Coal - Coal Reserves Update

Update on estimates of Coal Reserves for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

South32 confirms a reduction of 22Mt to its Coal Reserves estimate as at 31 May 2019 for Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. The decrease relates to the partial relinquishment of Consolidated Coal Lease 767 from the Appin area of the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal project and modifications to the mine layout. The partial lease relinquishment was the result of a commercial arrangement with a land holder within the lease area.

The Coal Resources and Coal Reserves estimates as at 31 May 2019, are presented in Appendix 1, Table 1 and Table

3. A comparison to previously published Coal Resources and Coal Reserves estimates (as at 30 June 2018) are presented in Appendix 1, Table 2 and Table 4.

The estimates of Coal Resources and Coal Reserves have been reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules.

The breakdown of the total estimates into the specific JORC Code categories is contained in the Appendix 1 Tables. This report also summarises the information contained in the JORC Code Table 1, which is included in Appendix 2 of this report.

Estimate of Coal Reserves

The declared Coal Reserve estimates are based on the Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (IMC) Coal Resource estimates as at 31 May 2019.

Material and economic assumptions

IMC's Appin mine (Appin) has been operating since 1962. The run-of-mine (ROM) coal is processed onsite before being transported by truck to domestic customers and the Port Kembla Coal Terminal for export.

Sufficient studies have been undertaken to enable the Coal Resource to be converted to Coal Reserve based on current operating methods and practices.

Capital costs are based on the expected future development of the mine, processing and sustaining capital requirements. The costs have been accounted for in the operation's valuation models. Operating costs are estimated as part of South32's internal budgeting process, which also considers transport costs including current truck, conveyor and contractor rates. Other economic assumptions used for the valuation reflect South32's internal views of demand, supply, volume forecasts and competitor analysis and are commercially sensitive.

Coal Reserve classification

Proved and Probable Coal Reserves are derived from the respective Coal Resource classifications in accordance with the JORC Code.

The Reserve Life reported as of 31 May 2019 reflects the scheduled extraction period in years for the total Coal Reserve in the current approved life of operation plan.

Mining method and assumptions

The Appin mining operation is centred on existing surface accesses and infrastructure in the area around the Appin township.

Underground longwall extraction methods have been utilised at Appin for over 50 years to efficiently extract coal from the Bulli seam. This mining method is used to model and report the 31 May 2019 Coal Reserve estimate.

The Coal Reserve is reported within mine layouts, generated using mine design assumptions, including limiting factors (i.e. geological features, predicted subsidence impacts, mining constraints etc.), which are applied to the reserve model.

The dilution estimates are determined using historical ROM ash values recorded for comparable areas. Average dilution across IMC operations is 10% and typical coal loss is around 1.5%.