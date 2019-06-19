Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Site Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

20 June 2019

South32 Limited

(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597)

ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY

ISIN: AU000000S320

south32.net

ILLAWARRA METALLURGICAL COAL SITE TOUR

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE, ADR: SOUHY) will today host an equity analyst and investor site tour of the Appin Colliery at our Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Further Information

Investor Relations

Alex Volante

Tom Gallop

T

+61 8 9324 9029

T

+61

8 9324 9030

M

+61 403 328 408

M

+61

439 353 948

E

Alex.Volante@south32.net

E

Tom.Gallop@south32.net

Media Relations

James Clothier

Jenny White

T

+61 8 9324 9697

T

+44

20 7798 1773

M

+61 413 391 031

M

+44

7900 046 758

E

James.Clothier@south32.net

E

Jenny.White@south32.net

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

20 June 2019

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Appin Colliery site tour

20 June 2019

Important notices

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

  • This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; and provisions and contingent liabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect expectations at the date of this presentation, however they are not guarantees or predictions of future performance or statements of fact. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. South32 makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood or fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, the South32 Group does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
  • NON-IFRSFINANCIAL INFORMATION
  • This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Underlying earnings, Underlying EBIT and Underlying EBITDA, Basic Underlying earnings per share, Underlying effective tax rate, Underlying EBIT margin, Underlying EBITDA margin, Underlying return on invested capital (ROIC), Free cash flow, net debt, net cash, net operating assets and ROIC. These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business, make decisions on the allocation of our resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review and should not be considered as an indication of or alternative to an IFRS measure of profitability, financial performance or liquidity.
  • NO OFFER OF SECURITIES
  • Nothing in this presentation should be read or understood as an offer or recommendation to buy or sell South32 securities, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by South32.
  • RELIANCE ON THIRD PARTY INFORMATION
  • Any information contained in this presentation that has been derived from publicly available sources (or views based on such information) has not been independently verified. The South32 Group does not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by South32.
  • NO FINANCIAL OR INVESTMENT ADVICE - SOUTH AFRICA
  • South32 does not provide any financial or investment 'advice' as that term is defined in the South African Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 37 of 2002.
  • MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES
  • The information in this presentation that relates to the Coal Reserve and Coal Resource estimates was declared as part of the market announcement "Illawarra Metallurgical Coal - Coal Reserves Update" issued on 17 June 2019 (www.south32.net) and prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code. South32 confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. South32 confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

SLIDE 2

Reserves and Resources

SLIDE 3

Welcome to Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Large underground

1st quartile of

19 year Reserve life at Appin

operation producing a

hard coking coal

Dendrobium life extension

premium metallurgical coal

margin curve

project in feasibility

Achieving more productive

On track to return to a three

Metallurgical coal markets

longwall performance and

longwall configuration

remain tight with an

maintaining a focus on costs

during the June 2020 quarter

attractive long term outlook

SLIDE 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pAPA : estimated final distribution information
PU
07:24pNYRSTAR : Recapitalisation steps commence: Launch of practice statement letter for Scheme of NN2 Newco Limited and entry into agreements regarding the sale of the operating group
PU
07:24pUPDATED : Delta teams work to address technical issue, delays expected (Article)
PU
07:24pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
07:24pWizz Air CEO looks to connect the dots with new long-range A321s
RE
07:24pKLM in preliminary deal for 15 Embraer E195-E2 planes
RE
07:24pAirbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
07:23pEXXON MOBIL : US assets come under 'repeated fire' in Iraq amid Iran tensions
AQ
07:22pHAGENS BERMAN : Puget Sound's Fairfax Behavioral Health Hit with New Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Recorded Strip-Search of Teen Patients
BU
07:19pORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About