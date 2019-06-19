|
South32 : Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Site Tour
06/19/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
|
20 June 2019
|
South32 Limited
|
|
(Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))
|
|
(ACN 093 732 597)
|
|
ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY
|
|
ISIN: AU000000S320
|
|
south32.net
ILLAWARRA METALLURGICAL COAL SITE TOUR
South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE, ADR: SOUHY) will today host an equity analyst and investor site tour of the Appin Colliery at our Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations.
About South32
South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.
Further Information
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
Alex Volante
|
Tom Gallop
|
T
|
+61 8 9324 9029
|
T
|
+61
|
8 9324 9030
|
M
|
+61 403 328 408
|
M
|
+61
|
439 353 948
|
E
|
Alex.Volante@south32.net
|
E
|
Tom.Gallop@south32.net
|
Media Relations
|
|
|
|
James Clothier
|
Jenny White
|
T
|
+61 8 9324 9697
|
T
|
+44
|
20 7798 1773
|
M
|
+61 413 391 031
|
M
|
+44
|
7900 046 758
|
E
|
James.Clothier@south32.net
|
E
|
Jenny.White@south32.net
JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
20 June 2019
|
Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia
|
|
ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia
|
1
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
Appin Colliery site tour
20 June 2019
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
-
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; and provisions and contingent liabilities. These forward-looking statements reflect expectations at the date of this presentation, however they are not guarantees or predictions of future performance or statements of fact. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. South32 makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood or fulfilment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, the South32 Group does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
-
NON-IFRSFINANCIAL INFORMATION
-
This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Underlying earnings, Underlying EBIT and Underlying EBITDA, Basic Underlying earnings per share, Underlying effective tax rate, Underlying EBIT margin, Underlying EBITDA margin, Underlying return on invested capital (ROIC), Free cash flow, net debt, net cash, net operating assets and ROIC. These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business, make decisions on the allocation of our resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review and should not be considered as an indication of or alternative to an IFRS measure of profitability, financial performance or liquidity.
-
NO OFFER OF SECURITIES
-
Nothing in this presentation should be read or understood as an offer or recommendation to buy or sell South32 securities, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by South32.
-
RELIANCE ON THIRD PARTY INFORMATION
-
Any information contained in this presentation that has been derived from publicly available sources (or views based on such information) has not been independently verified. The South32 Group does not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by South32.
-
NO FINANCIAL OR INVESTMENT ADVICE - SOUTH AFRICA
-
South32 does not provide any financial or investment 'advice' as that term is defined in the South African Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 37 of 2002.
-
MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES
-
The information in this presentation that relates to the Coal Reserve and Coal Resource estimates was declared as part of the market announcement "Illawarra Metallurgical Coal - Coal Reserves Update" issued on 17 June 2019 (www.south32.net) and prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code. South32 confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. South32 confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Welcome to Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
|
• Large underground
|
1st quartile of
|
• 19 year Reserve life at Appin
|
|
operation producing a
|
hard coking coal
|
• Dendrobium life extension
|
premium metallurgical coal
|
margin curve
|
project in feasibility
|
|
|
Achieving more productive
|
• On track to return to a three
|
Metallurgical coal markets
|
longwall performance and
|
longwall configuration
|
remain tight with an
|
maintaining a focus on costs
|
during the June 2020 quarter
|
attractive long term outlook
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
South32 Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:08:02 UTC
|
|