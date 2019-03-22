South32 : Mozal Aluminium pledges US$250,000 to Mozambique cyclone relief

MEDIA RELEASE

MOZAL ALUMINIUM PLEDGES $250,000 TO MOZAMBIQUE CYCLONE RELIEF

Mozal Aluminium has announced a US$250,000 donation to support recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

Mozal Aluminium Vice President Operations, Samuel Samo Gudo, said the company was committed to making a difference for the communities impacted by the tragic event, especially those in the city of Beira which is partially isolated from the other parts of the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by Cyclone Idai in the central region" Mr Gudo said.

"Hundreds of people have lost their lives and tens of thousands are still at serious risk as aid and rescue operations continue."

"This is a devastating humanitarian disaster that will require a global recovery effort. We are proud to offer our support."

The donation will be made to a humanitarian institution in Mozambique and will provide immediate help with minimising food and water shortages and restoring infrastructure in the affected areas.

In addition to the US$250,000 contribution, Mozal Aluminium is coordinating monetary and non-perishable food donations from its employees. South32 will also match any financial contributions from employees around the world made via its employee matched giving program.

Mozal Aluminium is a South32-operated aluminium smelter located near the Mozambican capital of Maputo, which has not been impacted by the cyclone. The smelter has been in operation for more than 20 years and employs around 1150 people. South32 owns 47.1 per cent of Mozal Aluminium, while Mitsubishi Corporation Metals Holding GmbH holds 25 per cent, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited owns 24 per cent and the State of Mozambique holds 3.9 per cent.

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high-grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

