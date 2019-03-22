Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : Mozal Aluminium pledges US$250,000 to Mozambique cyclone relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:40am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

22 March 2019

MOZAL ALUMINIUM PLEDGES $250,000 TO MOZAMBIQUE CYCLONE RELIEF

Mozal Aluminium has announced a US$250,000 donation to support recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

Mozal Aluminium Vice President Operations, Samuel Samo Gudo, said the company was committed to making a difference for the communities impacted by the tragic event, especially those in the city of Beira which is partially isolated from the other parts of the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by Cyclone Idai in the central region" Mr Gudo said.

"Hundreds of people have lost their lives and tens of thousands are still at serious risk as aid and rescue operations continue."

"This is a devastating humanitarian disaster that will require a global recovery effort. We are proud to offer our support."

The donation will be made to a humanitarian institution in Mozambique and will provide immediate help with minimising food and water shortages and restoring infrastructure in the affected areas.

In addition to the US$250,000 contribution, Mozal Aluminium is coordinating monetary and non-perishable food donations from its employees. South32 will also match any financial contributions from employees around the world made via its employee matched giving program.

Mozal Aluminium is a South32-operated aluminium smelter located near the Mozambican capital of Maputo, which has not been impacted by the cyclone. The smelter has been in operation for more than 20 years and employs around 1150 people. South32 owns 47.1 per cent of Mozal Aluminium, while Mitsubishi Corporation Metals Holding GmbH holds 25 per cent, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited owns 24 per cent and the State of Mozambique holds 3.9 per cent.

Ends

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high-grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

Media Relations

James Clothier

T +61 8 9324 9697

M +61 413 391 031

E James.Clothier@south32.net

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 06:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aGLOW ENERGY PUBLIC : Invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2019 AGM Invitation) posted on the Company's website
PU
02:53aSwedbank Backs CEO in Wake of Money-Laundering Report
DJ
02:50aSGS 2018 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT : Value to Society
PU
02:50aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for TPE
PU
02:49aSIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : Thailand's Siam bank in exclusive talks with FWD for insurance unit sale
RE
02:48aHUBERT SAGNIÈRES : Executive Spat Trips Up Ray-Ban Owner -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFORD MOTOR : Hires Amazon Veteran As CFO
DJ
02:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Cuts U.S. Staffers After Probe
DJ
02:48aTENCENT : Videogame Freeze Hits Tencent Profit
DJ
02:48aNewmont Deal Faces Opposition -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple's iPhone struggles unravel ambitions of Japan Display
4TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
5SUNING.COM CO LTD : Chinese smartphone firms jazz up products, seize turf in home market from Apple

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.