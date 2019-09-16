South32 : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

16 September 2019 South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net 2019 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) (South32) today releases its Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The meeting will be held on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 10:30am Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) in the Golden Ballroom at the Pan Pacific Hotel, 207 Adelaide Terrace, Perth, Western Australia, 6000, Australia. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be sent today to those members who have elected to receive electronic communications and will be dispatched no later than 25 September 2019 for all other members. The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on our website www.south32.net. About South32 South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a focus on base metals. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come, and to be trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. Further Information Investor Relations Alex Volante Tom Gallop T +61 8 9324 9029 T +61 8 9324 9030 M +61 403 328 408 M +61 439 353 948 E Alex.Volante@south32.net E Tom.Gallop@south32.net Media Relations James Clothier Jenny White T +61 8 9324 9697 T +44 20 7798 1773 M +61 413 391 031 M +44 7900 046 758 E James.Clothier@south32.net E Jenny.White@south32.net Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net. JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd 16 September 2019 Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia 1

NOTICE OF MEETING 2019

01 CHAIR'S LETTER CHAIR'S LETTER Dear Shareholder I am pleased to invite you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of South32 Limited. The Meeting will be held in the Golden Ballroom at the Pan Pacific Hotel, 207 Adelaide Terrace, Perth, Western Australia commencing at 10.30am (AWST) on Thursday 24 October 2019. Registration will be available from 9.30am (AWST). The Meeting gives us an opportunity to meet with shareholders and provide you with the opportunity to speak with your Directors and members of the Lead Team. It is an important part of our approach to governance. Our Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr, and I will open the Meeting by commenting on the performance of South32 Limited during the financial year ended 30 June 2019. For further information, I encourage you to visit our website and refer to our 2019 Annual Report. Details on each of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting are included in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and the Explanatory Notes. I encourage you to attend and to participate by voting on the Resolutions. If you are attending the Meeting in person, please bring the Proxy Form with you as the barcode printed on it will assist with your registration and admission. For voting at this year's Meeting we will use electronic handsets instead of paper voting cards. Information on electronic voting is available in the 'How to Vote' section on page 5 of the Notice. Shareholders who cannot attend the Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. To do this, you should complete and return the Proxy Form enclosed with this Notice so that it is received by 10.30am (AWST) on Tuesday 22 October 2019. You can do this online on the share registry website or you can post or fax the form to your local registry branch. Details of how to submit the Proxy Form are included with the form. For those of you who cannot attend the Meeting, a live audio webcast will be available via a link on our website at www.south32.net. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same web address after the Meeting.

SOUTH32 NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 02 I also encourage shareholders who are entitled to vote at the Meeting to submit written questions in advance of the Meeting. Questions should relate to matters that are relevant to the business of the Meeting and may be submitted using the Shareholder Question Form included with this Notice. Questions must be received by 5:00pm (AWST) on Thursday 17 October 2019. Time permitting, I will address the frequently raised topics during the Meeting. The Directors recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of all Resolutions. The Directors and Lead Team of South32 also extend an invitation to shareholders to join them for light refreshments after the Meeting. I look forward to your participation at South32 Limited's Annual General Meeting. Yours sincerely Karen Wood CHAIR

03 NOTICE OF MEETING NOTICE OF MEETING Notice is given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of shareholders of South32 Limited (ABN 84 093 732 597) (South32 or the Company) will be held in the Golden Ballroom at the Pan Pacific Hotel, 207 Adelaide Terrace, Perth, Western Australia commencing at 10.30am (AWST) on Thursday 24 October 2019. BUSINESS OF THE MEETING 1 Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report To receive and consider the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. 2 Re-election of Directors To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions: "That Mr Wayne Osborn is re-elected as a Director of the Company." "That Mr Keith Rumble is re-elected as a Director of the Company." 3 Adoption of the Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Votes on this resolution are advisory only and do not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting exclusion statement for Resolution 3: The Company will disregard any votes cast on Resolution 3: nn by, or on behalf of, a member of the Company's Key Management Personnel (KMP) named in the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 or their closely related parties (regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast); or nn as a proxy by a person who is a member of the Company's KMP at the date of the Meeting or their closely related parties,

