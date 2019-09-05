|
South32 : Our Approach to Climate Change 2019
OUR APPROACH TO CLIMATE CHANGE 2019
OUR PURPOSE
Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources.
WHO WE ARE
South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. We are also the owner of a high grade zinc, lead and silver development option in North America and have several partnerships with junior explorers with a bias to base metals.
OUR VALUES
Care
We care about people, the communities we're a part of and the world we depend on.
Trust
We deliver on our commitments and rely on each other to do the right thing.
Togetherness
We value difference and we openly listen and share, knowing that together we are better.
Excellence
We are courageous and challenge ourselves to be the best in what matters.
IMPORTANT NOTICES AND DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by South32 Limited
(ABN 84 093 732 597) (South32) for inclusion on South32's website and is for informational purposes only. South32 has prepared this document based on information available to it at the time of preparation. The information contained in this document is general in nature, and does not purport to be complete. The document does not contain an offer, solicitation, invitation to apply, recommendation or advice to buy, sell or hold any securities of South32. This document should be read in conjunction with South32's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.south32.net. Metrics describing health, safety, environment and community (HSEC) performance in this document apply to 'operated assets' that have been wholly owned and operated by South32, or that have been operated by South32 in a joint venture operation, from
1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 (FY19). South32 aligns to the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Sustainable Development Framework and we report our sustainability information in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 'Core', including the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Disclosures. The GRI Navigator and Sustainability data tables are available on the South32 website at www.south32.net. In this document, KPMG have provided independent assurance on the energy and emissions data, as presented on South32's website.
This document may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about plans, strategies and objectives of management; and anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; and climate change scenarios (which are potential scenarios and not forecasts). These forward-looking statements reflect hypotheticals within a range of plausible scenarios, however, they are not guarantees or predictions of future performance.
They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond South32's control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this document. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, the South32 Group does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Certain information contained in this document is based on information prepared by third parties (for example the International Energy Agency, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Bloomberg New Energy Finance). South32 has not prepared and is not responsible for this third party material and accordingly South32 does not make any representation or warranty that this third party material is accurate, complete or up to date. South32 accepts no obligation to correct or update this third party material and all persons relying on this information do so at their own risk.
CONTENTS
|
From the CEO
|
1
|
Our Approach to Climate Change
|
2
|
Our journey towards tackling climate change
|
4
|
The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
|
6
|
Our strategy and climate change
|
7
|
Our emissions profile
|
14
|
Our decarbonisation studies
|
17
|
Governance and risk management
|
19
|
Working together on climate change
|
20
|
Industry associations
|
21
|
Climate change risks and opportunities
|
22
|
How we use scenarios
|
28
|
Looking at our resilience
|
35
|
Our resilience to the physical impact of climate change
|
41
|
Glossary of terms
|
46
I'm pleased to present our third report aligned to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
At South32, we continually challenge ourselves to be the best in what matters. This includes being responsible stewards of the environment and treating natural resources with care so they are available for future generations.
The impacts of climate change are increasingly being felt around the world through changing weather patterns, regulation and shifts in technology.
Our approach to climate change is built on three focus areas: climate change opportunity, climate resilience and emissions reduction. Each year, we commit to reporting on our progress, including the targets and goals we have set ourselves to achieve. We support the global shift towards a low carbon economy, and seek to create value through environmental and social leadership.
In FY19, we extended the physical resilience assessment to all our operations and development options, to help us understand and respond to the physical impacts of climate change.
We also reviewed the outcomes of our portfolio resilience assessment with updated forecasts and trends. In this, we didn't identify any material changes to our position. Our strong balance sheet, diversified commodity exposure and the position of our operations on the cost curve continue to support our financial resilience.
We've aligned our company decarbonisation plans with the Paris Agreement, and our long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050 reflects this commitment.
In FY19, we completed decarbonisation concept studies for our emissions intensive, long-life operations Worsley Alumina and Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. This helped us identify potential decarbonisation initiatives, which we will progress into pre- feasibility planning during FY20.
Industry memberships provide valuable access to information, enabling us to effectively contribute to issues in the jurisdictions where we operate. This year, we completed the first formal review comparing our own climate change positions against those of our industry associations. The review provided us with a solid foundation from which to continue more detailed discussions and analysis in FY20.
It's important we share and encourage progress so others can make similar commitments to tackling climate change, and we continued to engage with investor-led groups such as Climate Action 100+.
Overall, we remain on-track to achieve our FY21 Scope 1 target to maintain emissions at or below our baseline set in FY15, with current forecasts showing our emissions will be lower than our target in FY21.
We're committed to making a pragmatic and affordable transition towards the global goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and we continue to review the scope and scale of our targets to ensure they align internal activities with our broader strategic goals. We'll review and ratchet our emission reduction approach every five years from 2021.
By working to avoid and manage climate change risks, as well as take advantage of the opportunities we have, we can create a more prosperous future for our business, society and future generations.
Graham Kerr
Chief Executive Officer
OUR APPROACH
TO CLIMATE CHANGE
Changing weather patterns, shifts in technology, increased regulation - it's clear that the impacts of climate change are progressively being felt around the world. As this will have a financial impact, our investors, stakeholders and communities around the world expect us to manage the risks and opportunities we face.
We're actively working to avoid and manage climate change risks, as well as take advantage of the opportunities we have. In this, our aim is to build a better future for our business, society and future generations.
We support the global shift towards a low carbon economy, and we seek to create value through environmental and social leadership. To demonstrate this value to our stakeholders, we need to keep making progress, measure our performance and report transparently against our plans.
We also support the Paris Agreement objectives. This means we'll continue reviewing our climate change response in the context of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) actions, as well as credible sources of climate science such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and emerging national legislation.
Recent guidance from the IPCC(1) warned of the significant adverse impacts of a 1.5°C increase above pre-industrial levels. While the assumptions and parameters of scenarios consistent with 1.5°C are not as developed or widely applied as those of a 2°C scenario, we're continuing to analyse emerging scenarios and how they could impact our scenario analysis.
We believe sharing and encouraging progress is important, so that others can make similar commitments to tackling climate change, which is why we engage with investor-led groups such
as Climate Action 100+(2).
-
Greenhouse IPCC Special Report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels - www.ipcc.ch/sr15/
-
A five-year initiative led by investors to engage greenhouse gas emitters and other companies across the global economy that have significant opportunities to drive the clean energy transition and help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
