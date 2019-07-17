Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South32 : Quarterly Report June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Quarterly Report

June 2019

South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597) ASX, LSE, JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320

  • Achieved record production at Hillside Aluminium and strong performance at Mozal Aluminium, despite an increase in load-shedding events in FY19.
  • Increased production at Worsley Alumina by 12% in the June quarter due to an uplift in calciner availability as we deliver initiatives to sustainably increase to nameplate capacity from FY20.
  • Maintained higher manganese ore production, delivering 5.5Mt into a strong market during the year, exceeding revised production guidance at South Africa Manganese and operating the Australia Manganese Premium Concentrate Ore (PC02) circuit above design capacity.
  • Increased saleable production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by 57% to 6.6Mt, exceeding FY19 guidance following the successful completion of two longwall moves in the June quarter.
  • Exceeded FY19 production guidance at Cannington, notwithstanding the impact of significant floods in North Queensland in the prior quarter.
  • Production at South Africa Energy Coal was lower than expected in the June quarter as equipment availability and lower domestic sales of stockpiled product more than offset the benefit from the Klipspruit dragline's return to service in the prior quarter.
  • Reported a Mineral Resource estimate for the Hermosa project's Taylor Deposit, advancing our pre-feasibility study and drill program to further test the deposit which remains open at depth and laterally.
  • Continued to reshape and improve our portfolio, receiving bids for South Africa Energy Coal, commencing a review of options for our manganese alloy smelters and advancing studies for our development options.

"We had a strong finish to the year, with

revenue equivalent production growing 10 per cent in the quarter and 3 per cent for

the year.

"We achieved record annual production at Hillside Aluminium, increased production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by 57 per cent and delivered 5.5 million tonnes of

manganese ore into a favourable market.

"We reached a key milestone at our Hermosa

project declaring a Mineral Resource for the Taylor Deposit, de-risking our investment and increasing our confidence in the project as we advance the pre-feasibility study

during FY20.

"We also continued to benefit from strong prices for our core commodities during the year, distributing US$657 million in dividends to shareholders and allocating US$281 million to our on-marketbuy-back. At year end we had completed US$986 million of our approved US$1 billion capital

management program."

Graham Kerr, South32 CEO

Production summary

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

Alumina production (kt)

5,068

5,050

(0%)

Aluminium production (kt)

983

982

(0%)

Energy coal production (kt)

28,350

26,276

(7%)

Metallurgical coal production (kt)

3,165

5,350

69%

Manganese ore production (kwmt)

5,541

5,536

(0%)

Manganese alloy production (kt)

244

223

(9%)

Payable nickel production (kt)

43.8

41.1

(6%)

Payable silver production (koz)

12,491

12,201

(2%)

Payable lead production (kt)

104.4

101.4

(3%)

Payable zinc production (kt)

41.3

51.6

25%

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

QoQ

1,295

1,201

1,307

9%

246

242

245

1%

7,253

6,310

7,037

12%

1,089

990

1,278

29%

1,342

1,360

1,290

(5%)

64

52

62

19%

11.3

9.4

10.6

13%

4,234

2,881

3,253

13%

31.4

24.8

28.3

14%

12.5

10.7

14.6

36%

Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the financial year ended June 2019 compared with the financial year ended June 2018 (YoY) or the June 2019 quarter compared with the March 2019 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis. Revenue equivalent production is based on FY18 realised prices and total Group production.

SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019

1

Corporate Update

  • We received bids for South Africa Energy Coal during the June 2019 quarter. We are currently engaging with the bidders regarding finalisation of their offers that will form part of the Group's usual bi-annual assessment of carrying values for our operations. Once an acceptable agreement is reached, a determination will be made regarding any reclassification of the operation as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and a discontinued operation in the income statement. We expect to provide a further update to the market in the December 2019 half year.
  • One-offredundancy and restructuring charges of approximately US$30M (post-tax ~US$20M) are expected to be recorded in our FY19 financial results. These charges will be excluded from Underlying earnings and relate to redundancies associated with the simplification of the Group's functional structures and the voluntary redundancy program undertaken at Hillside Aluminium during the June 2019 quarter.
  • We bought back 114M shares for a cash consideration of US$281M during FY19. To 30 June 2019 we had completed US$986M of our approved US$1B capital management program, comprising the purchase of 318M shares at an average price of A$3.16 per share (US$747M), a US$154M special dividend which was paid on 5 April 2018 and a US$85M special dividend which was paid on 4 April 2019.
  • We received net distributions1 of US$458M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) in FY19, including US$132M in the June 2019 quarter.
  • The primary corporate tax rates applicable to the Group include: Australia 30%, South Africa 28%, Colombia 33%2, Mozambique 0%2 and Brazil 34%. The disproportionate effect of intragroup agreements and other permanent differences can impact the Effective Tax Rate (ETR) of the Group when margins are compressed, or losses are incurred in specific jurisdictions. In the December 2018 half year our ETR was 37.3% and we expect the FY19 ETR to remain elevated given continued compressed margins at our aluminium smelters, as profits have moved upstream to our refineries which are located in higher tax rate jurisdictions. Separately, the Group made tax payments totalling US$346M (excluding EAI) during FY19.

Production guidance

FY18

FY19

FY19ea

%b

Comments

(South32 share)

Worsley Alumina

Alumina production (kt)

3,764

3,795

3,795

0%

In-line with revised guidance

Brazil Alumina

Alumina production (kt)

1,304

1,255

1,285

(2%)

Below revised guidance following lower than

expected availability of package boilers

Hillside Aluminium

Aluminium production (kt)

712

715

720

(1%)

Mozal Aluminium

Aluminium production (kt)

271

267

269

(1%)

South Africa Energy Coal3

Energy coal production (kt)

27,271

24,979

26,200

(5%)

Domestic coal production (kt)

15,154

14,978

15,500

(3%)

Export coal production (kt)

12,117

10,001

10,700

(7%)

Below revised guidance following: lower than expected domestic sales of stockpiled product; and lower than planned equipment availability impacting access to mining areas for export coal

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Total coal production (kt)

4,244

6,647

6,500

2%

Above revised guidance following improved

Metallurgical coal production (kt)

3,165

5,350

5,200

3%

longwall performance

Energy coal production (kt)

1,079

1,297

1,300

(0%)

Australia Manganese

Manganese ore production (kwmt)

3,396

3,349

3,500

(4%)

Below revised guidance following extended

wet weather

South Africa Manganese

Manganese ore production4 (kwmt)

2,145

2,187

2,130

3%

Above revised guidance following stronger

production of premium product from Wessels

Cerro Matoso

Payable nickel production (kt)

43.8

41.1

40.5

1%

Cannington

Payable zinc equivalent production5 (kt)

187.2

193.6

188.1

3%

Payable silver production (koz)

12,491

12,201

11,750

4%

Payable lead production (kt)

104.4

101.4

98.0

3%

Payable zinc production (kt)

41.3

51.6

51.0

1%

  1. The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
  2. Percentage difference to latest production guidance. Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese and South Africa Manganese restated FY19 production guidance during the 2019 financial year. FY19 guidance as at FY18 results: Worsley Alumina (alumina 3,965kt), Brazil Alumina (alumina 1,355kt), South Africa Energy Coal (domestic coal 17,500kt, export coal 11,500kt), Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (metallurgical coal 4,900kt, energy coal 1,200kt), Australia Manganese (manganese ore 3,350kwmt) and South Africa Manganese (manganese ore 2,050kwmt).

SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019

2

Marketing Update

FY19

2H19

Realised prices6

FY18

1H19

2H19

FY19

vs

vs

FY18

1H19

Worsley Alumina

Alumina (US$/t)

391

458

383

420

7%

(16%)

Brazil Alumina

Alumina (US$/t)

411

504

409

456

11%

(19%)

Hillside Aluminium

Aluminium (US$/t)

2,226

2,144

1,922

2,035

(9%)

(10%)

Mozal Aluminium

Aluminium (US$/t)

2,296

2,171

1,986

2,075

(10%)

(9%)

South Africa Energy Coal

Domestic coal (US$/t)

25

22

26

24

(4%)

18%

Export coal (US$/t)

79

83

59

69

(13%)

(29%)

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

Metallurgical coal (US$/t)

203

207

210

209

3%

1%

Energy coal (US$/t)

76

68

62

66

(13%)

(9%)

Australia Manganese7

Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB)

6.38

6.59

6.11

6.35

(0%)

(7%)

South Africa Manganese8

Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB)

5.21

5.85

5.29

5.57

7%

(10%)

Cerro Matoso9

Payable nickel (US$/lb)

5.86

5.20

5.58

5.38

(8%)

7%

Cannington

Payable silver (US$/oz)

16.6

14.7(a)

14.2(a)

14.4(a)

(13%)

(3%)

Payable lead (US$/t)

2,463

1,656(a)

1,838(a)

1,754(a)

(29%)

11%

Payable zinc (US$/t)

3,185

2,146(a)

2,096(a)

2,122(a)

(33%)

(2%)

  1. FY19 realised prices for Cannington reflect the Group's adoption of AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers, with revenue recognised net of treatment and refining charges, which will no longer be treated as an expense item. These changes result in lower realised prices and Operating unit costs, with no net impact to earnings. Prior period realised prices have not been restated to reflect these changes.

Development and Exploration Update

  • We reported a Mineral Resource estimate for the first time during the June 2019 quarter for the Taylor Deposit, which forms part of the Hermosa project10. The Mineral Resource was reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) guidelines at 155 million tonnes, averaging 3.39% zinc, 3.67% lead and 69 g/t silver with a contained 5.3 million tonnes of zinc, 5.7 million tonnes of lead and 344 million ounces of silver11. The Mineral Resource remains open at depth and laterally, with multiple targets to be tested as we advance our extensive surface drilling program in parallel with our pre-feasibility study. We expect to conclude the pre-feasibility study before the end of FY20.
  • We continued our drilling program at the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project to further support the completion of the feasibility study ahead of a final investment decision scheduled for the December 2020 half year.
  • We invested US$34M in our early stage greenfield exploration projects during FY19. This included US$10M to maintain our option with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) for the third and final year, retaining our right to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects in Alaska by committing approximately US$150M to a 50:50 joint venture by 31 January 2020.
  • We directed US$42M towards exploration programs at our existing operations in FY19 (US$30M capitalised). This included US$2M for our EAI (US$1M capitalised) and US$18M at the Hermosa project (all capitalised).

SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019

3

Worsley Alumina

(86% share)

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

Alumina production (kt)

3,764

3,795

1%

Alumina sales (kt)

3,763

3,857

2%

4Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

vs

vs

4Q18

3Q19

981

893

996

2%

12%

967

936

1,036

7%

11%

Worsley Alumina saleable production increased by 1% (or 31kt) to 3.8Mt in FY19, with the refinery finishing the year on a strong note as an increase in calciner availability underpinned a 12% increase in production in the June 2019 quarter. Calcined alumina production is expected to approach nameplate capacity of 4.6Mt (100% basis) in FY20 as we further benefit from initiatives that are expected to sustainably improve calciner availability and the refinery processes excess hydrate stocks. Notwithstanding the strong finish to FY19, lower than budgeted volumes, higher caustic soda consumption and additional maintenance costs are expected to result in a modest increase in Operating unit costs from our prior guidance of US$227/t.

The average realised price for alumina sales in FY19 was a discount of approximately 5% to the Platts Alumina Index (PAX)12 on a volume weighted M-1 basis. This discount narrowed to 1% in the June 2019 half year and reflects the structure of specific legacy supply contracts with our Mozal Aluminium smelter that are linked to the LME aluminium price and the elevated alumina to aluminium price ratio in the spot market during FY19. All alumina sales to other customers were at market based prices.

Brazil Alumina

(36% share)

4Q19

4Q19

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

vs

vs

4Q18

3Q19

Alumina production (kt)

1,304

1,255

(4%)

314

308

311

(1%)

1%

Alumina sales (kt)

1,341

1,240

(8%)

378

247

374

(1%)

51%

Brazil Alumina saleable production decreased by 4% (or 49kt) to 1,255kt in FY19 as boiler performance and power outages impacted production and our ability to realise the full benefits of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project. The addition of package boilers in the June 2019 quarter is expected to improve the reliability of steam generation at the refinery in FY20. Sales increased by 51% in the June 2019 quarter following a slipped shipment from the prior quarter.

Hillside Aluminium

(100%)

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

Aluminium production (kt)

712

715

0%

Aluminium sales (kt)

711

707

(1%)

4Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

vs

vs

4Q18

3Q19

179

176

179

0%

2%

183

156

191

4%

22%

Hillside Aluminium saleable production increased by 3kt to a record 715kt in FY19 as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events. Sales increased by 22% in the June 2019 quarter reflecting the timing of shipments.

In order to ensure the smelter's ongoing sustainability and to improve its cost competitiveness, we completed a restructure of the workforce during the June 2019 quarter. Notwithstanding the restructure, which is expected to deliver cost savings from FY20, and the continued strong operating performance during the year, lower aluminium prices and elevated raw material input costs, are expected to result in the smelter recording a loss in FY19.

SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019

4

Mozal Aluminium

(47.1% share)

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

Aluminium production (kt)

271

267

(1%)

Aluminium sales (kt)

274

268

(2%)

4Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

vs

vs

4Q18

3Q19

67

66

66

(1%)

0%

76

69

70

(8%)

1%

Mozal Aluminium saleable production decreased by 1% (or 4kt) to 267kt in FY19 as the smelter's strong operating performance was impacted by an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events.

Notwithstanding the smelter's continued strong operating performance during the year, lower aluminium prices and elevated power and raw material input costs, are expected to result in the smelter recording a loss in FY19. In order to improve the smelter's cost competitiveness we commenced relining pots with AP3XLE energy efficiency technology during FY19. The project is expected to deliver a circa 5% (or 10kt pa) increase in annual production with no associated increase in power consumption. First incremental production is anticipated in FY20, with the full benefit to be realised by FY24.

South Africa Energy Coal

(100%)

South32 share

FY18

FY19

YoY

Energy coal production (kt)

27,271

24,979

(8%)

Domestic sales (kt)

15,396

15,035

(2%)

Export sales (kt)

12,518

9,875

(21%)

4Q19

4Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q19

vs

vs

4Q18

3Q19

7,107

6,098

6,710

(6%)

10%

4,227

3,950

3,336

(21%)

(16%)

3,181

2,547

3,122

(2%)

23%

South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 8% (or 2,292kt) to 25.0Mt in FY19, as export sales volumes were impacted by an extended outage of the Klipspruit dragline following an incident in August 2018.

Although domestic sales were largely unchanged in FY19, volumes declined by 16% in the June 2019 quarter following reduced sales of lower quality stockpiled product. Export sales volumes improved by 23% in the June 2019 quarter following a ramp-up of activity at Klipspruit after the dragline's return to service in the prior quarter.

The incident that caused the extended outage of the dragline has been confirmed as an insurable event, with an initial progress payment for the volume and cost impact of the outage awarded in June. Notwithstanding the initial progress payment for the insurance claim offsetting the impact of lower volumes, additional mining costs for concurrent rehabilitation work are expected to contribute to a modest increase in Operating unit costs from our prior FY19 guidance of US$38/t.

SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pOKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya
PU
07:43pBAUSCH HEALTH : Court Upholds The Validity And Determined Actavis' Infringement Of Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Tablets
PR
07:42pNetflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India
RE
07:42pPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Court Upholds The Validity And Determined Actavis' Infringement Of Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Tablets
AQ
07:34pSummer Travel Comes with Phishing Caveat
GL
07:30pCOOPER ENERGY : 2019 Noosa Mining and Exploration Conference Presentation 18 July 2019
PU
07:30pELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC. : Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
BU
07:28pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Box, Inc. Investors
GL
07:26pPACASMAYO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25pBKI INVESTMENT : 2019FY Results Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4AMAZON.COM : EBay beats estimates as more shoppers flock to site, shares rise
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About