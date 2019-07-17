South32 : Quarterly Report June 2019 0 07/17/2019 | 07:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly Report June 2019 South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)) (ACN 093 732 597) ASX, LSE, JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 Achieved record production at Hillside Aluminium and strong performance at Mozal Aluminium, despite an increase in load-shedding events in FY19.

load-shedding events in FY19. Increased production at Worsley Alumina by 12% in the June quarter due to an uplift in calciner availability as we deliver initiatives to sustainably increase to nameplate capacity from FY20.

Maintained higher manganese ore production, delivering 5.5Mt into a strong market during the year, exceeding revised production guidance at South Africa Manganese and operating the Australia Manganese Premium Concentrate Ore (PC02) circuit above design capacity.

Increased saleable production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by 57% to 6.6Mt, exceeding FY19 guidance following the successful completion of two longwall moves in the June quarter.

Exceeded FY19 production guidance at Cannington, notwithstanding the impact of significant floods in North Queensland in the prior quarter.

Production at South Africa Energy Coal was lower than expected in the June quarter as equipment availability and lower domestic sales of stockpiled product more than offset the benefit from the Klipspruit dragline's return to service in the prior quarter.

Reported a Mineral Resource estimate for the Hermosa project's Taylor Deposit, advancing our pre-feasibility study and drill program to further test the deposit which remains open at depth and laterally.

pre-feasibility study and drill program to further test the deposit which remains open at depth and laterally. Continued to reshape and improve our portfolio, receiving bids for South Africa Energy Coal, commencing a review of options for our manganese alloy smelters and advancing studies for our development options. "We had a strong finish to the year, with revenue equivalent production growing 10 per cent in the quarter and 3 per cent for the year. "We achieved record annual production at Hillside Aluminium, increased production at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by 57 per cent and delivered 5.5 million tonnes of manganese ore into a favourable market. "We reached a key milestone at our Hermosa project declaring a Mineral Resource for the Taylor Deposit, de-risking our investment and increasing our confidence in the project as we advance the pre-feasibility study during FY20. "We also continued to benefit from strong prices for our core commodities during the year, distributing US$657 million in dividends to shareholders and allocating US$281 million to our on-marketbuy-back. At year end we had completed US$986 million of our approved US$1 billion capital management program." Graham Kerr, South32 CEO Production summary South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY Alumina production (kt) 5,068 5,050 (0%) Aluminium production (kt) 983 982 (0%) Energy coal production (kt) 28,350 26,276 (7%) Metallurgical coal production (kt) 3,165 5,350 69% Manganese ore production (kwmt) 5,541 5,536 (0%) Manganese alloy production (kt) 244 223 (9%) Payable nickel production (kt) 43.8 41.1 (6%) Payable silver production (koz) 12,491 12,201 (2%) Payable lead production (kt) 104.4 101.4 (3%) Payable zinc production (kt) 41.3 51.6 25% 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 QoQ 1,295 1,201 1,307 9% 246 242 245 1% 7,253 6,310 7,037 12% 1,089 990 1,278 29% 1,342 1,360 1,290 (5%) 64 52 62 19% 11.3 9.4 10.6 13% 4,234 2,881 3,253 13% 31.4 24.8 28.3 14% 12.5 10.7 14.6 36% Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the financial year ended June 2019 compared with the financial year ended June 2018 (YoY) or the June 2019 quarter compared with the March 2019 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis. Revenue equivalent production is based on FY18 realised prices and total Group production. SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019 1 Corporate Update We received bids for South Africa Energy Coal during the June 2019 quarter. We are currently engaging with the bidders regarding finalisation of their offers that will form part of the Group's usual bi-annual assessment of carrying values for our operations. Once an acceptable agreement is reached, a determination will be made regarding any reclassification of the operation as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and a discontinued operation in the income statement. We expect to provide a further update to the market in the December 2019 half year.

bi-annual assessment of carrying values for our operations. Once an acceptable agreement is reached, a determination will be made regarding any reclassification of the operation as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and a discontinued operation in the income statement. We expect to provide a further update to the market in the December 2019 half year. One-off redundancy and restructuring charges of approximately US$30M (post-tax ~US$20M) are expected to be recorded in our FY19 financial results. These charges will be excluded from Underlying earnings and relate to redundancies associated with the simplification of the Group's functional structures and the voluntary redundancy program undertaken at Hillside Aluminium during the June 2019 quarter.

redundancy and restructuring charges of approximately US$30M (post-tax ~US$20M) are expected to be recorded in our FY19 financial results. These charges will be excluded from Underlying earnings and relate to redundancies associated with the simplification of the Group's functional structures and the voluntary redundancy program undertaken at Hillside Aluminium during the June 2019 quarter. We bought back 114M shares for a cash consideration of US$281M during FY19. To 30 June 2019 we had completed US$986M of our approved US$1B capital management program, comprising the purchase of 318M shares at an average price of A$3.16 per share (US$747M), a US$154M special dividend which was paid on 5 April 2018 and a US$85M special dividend which was paid on 4 April 2019.

We received net distributions 1 of US$458M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) in FY19, including US$132M in the June 2019 quarter.

of US$458M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) in FY19, including US$132M in the June 2019 quarter. The primary corporate tax rates applicable to the Group include: Australia 30%, South Africa 28%, Colombia 33% 2 , Mozambique 0% 2 and Brazil 34%. The disproportionate effect of intragroup agreements and other permanent differences can impact the Effective Tax Rate (ETR) of the Group when margins are compressed, or losses are incurred in specific jurisdictions. In the December 2018 half year our ETR was 37.3% and we expect the FY19 ETR to remain elevated given continued compressed margins at our aluminium smelters, as profits have moved upstream to our refineries which are located in higher tax rate jurisdictions. Separately, the Group made tax payments totalling US$346M (excluding EAI) during FY19. Production guidance FY18 FY19 FY19ea %b Comments (South32 share) Worsley Alumina Alumina production (kt) 3,764 3,795 3,795 0% In-line with revised guidance Brazil Alumina Alumina production (kt) 1,304 1,255 1,285 (2%) Below revised guidance following lower than expected availability of package boilers Hillside Aluminium Aluminium production (kt) 712 715 720 (1%) Mozal Aluminium Aluminium production (kt) 271 267 269 (1%) South Africa Energy Coal3 Energy coal production (kt) 27,271 24,979 26,200 (5%) Domestic coal production (kt) 15,154 14,978 15,500 (3%) Export coal production (kt) 12,117 10,001 10,700 (7%) Below revised guidance following: lower than expected domestic sales of stockpiled product; and lower than planned equipment availability impacting access to mining areas for export coal Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Total coal production (kt) 4,244 6,647 6,500 2% Above revised guidance following improved Metallurgical coal production (kt) 3,165 5,350 5,200 3% longwall performance Energy coal production (kt) 1,079 1,297 1,300 (0%) Australia Manganese Manganese ore production (kwmt) 3,396 3,349 3,500 (4%) Below revised guidance following extended wet weather South Africa Manganese Manganese ore production4 (kwmt) 2,145 2,187 2,130 3% Above revised guidance following stronger production of premium product from Wessels Cerro Matoso Payable nickel production (kt) 43.8 41.1 40.5 1% Cannington Payable zinc equivalent production5 (kt) 187.2 193.6 188.1 3% Payable silver production (koz) 12,491 12,201 11,750 4% Payable lead production (kt) 104.4 101.4 98.0 3% Payable zinc production (kt) 41.3 51.6 51.0 1% The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year. Percentage difference to latest production guidance. Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese and South Africa Manganese restated FY19 production guidance during the 2019 financial year. FY19 guidance as at FY18 results: Worsley Alumina (alumina 3,965kt), Brazil Alumina (alumina 1,355kt), South Africa Energy Coal (domestic coal 17,500kt, export coal 11,500kt), Illawarra Metallurgical Coal (metallurgical coal 4,900kt, energy coal 1,200kt), Australia Manganese (manganese ore 3,350kwmt) and South Africa Manganese (manganese ore 2,050kwmt). SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019 2 Marketing Update FY19 2H19 Realised prices6 FY18 1H19 2H19 FY19 vs vs FY18 1H19 Worsley Alumina Alumina (US$/t) 391 458 383 420 7% (16%) Brazil Alumina Alumina (US$/t) 411 504 409 456 11% (19%) Hillside Aluminium Aluminium (US$/t) 2,226 2,144 1,922 2,035 (9%) (10%) Mozal Aluminium Aluminium (US$/t) 2,296 2,171 1,986 2,075 (10%) (9%) South Africa Energy Coal Domestic coal (US$/t) 25 22 26 24 (4%) 18% Export coal (US$/t) 79 83 59 69 (13%) (29%) Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Metallurgical coal (US$/t) 203 207 210 209 3% 1% Energy coal (US$/t) 76 68 62 66 (13%) (9%) Australia Manganese7 Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB) 6.38 6.59 6.11 6.35 (0%) (7%) South Africa Manganese8 Manganese ore (US$/dmtu, FOB) 5.21 5.85 5.29 5.57 7% (10%) Cerro Matoso9 Payable nickel (US$/lb) 5.86 5.20 5.58 5.38 (8%) 7% Cannington Payable silver (US$/oz) 16.6 14.7(a) 14.2(a) 14.4(a) (13%) (3%) Payable lead (US$/t) 2,463 1,656(a) 1,838(a) 1,754(a) (29%) 11% Payable zinc (US$/t) 3,185 2,146(a) 2,096(a) 2,122(a) (33%) (2%) FY19 realised prices for Cannington reflect the Group's adoption of AASB 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers , with revenue recognised net of treatment and refining charges, which will no longer be treated as an expense item. These changes result in lower realised prices and Operating unit costs, with no net impact to earnings. Prior period realised prices have not been restated to reflect these changes. Development and Exploration Update We reported a Mineral Resource estimate for the first time during the June 2019 quarter for the Taylor Deposit, which forms part of the Hermosa project 10 . The Mineral Resource was reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) guidelines at 155 million tonnes, averaging 3.39% zinc, 3.67% lead and 69 g/t silver with a contained 5.3 million tonnes of zinc, 5.7 million tonnes of lead and 344 million ounces of silver 11 . The Mineral Resource remains open at depth and laterally, with multiple targets to be tested as we advance our extensive surface drilling program in parallel with our pre-feasibility study. We expect to conclude the pre-feasibility study before the end of FY20.

. The Mineral Resource was reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) guidelines at 155 million tonnes, averaging 3.39% zinc, 3.67% lead and 69 g/t silver with a contained 5.3 million tonnes of zinc, 5.7 million tonnes of lead and 344 million ounces of silver . The Mineral Resource remains open at depth and laterally, with multiple targets to be tested as we advance our extensive surface drilling program in parallel with our pre-feasibility study. We expect to conclude the pre-feasibility study before the end of FY20. We continued our drilling program at the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project to further support the completion of the feasibility study ahead of a final investment decision scheduled for the December 2020 half year.

We invested US$34M in our early stage greenfield exploration projects during FY19. This included US$10M to maintain our option with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) for the third and final year, retaining our right to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects in Alaska by committing approximately US$150M to a 50:50 joint venture by 31 January 2020.

We directed US$42M towards exploration programs at our existing operations in FY19 (US$30M capitalised). This included US$2M for our EAI (US$1M capitalised) and US$18M at the Hermosa project (all capitalised). SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019 3 Worsley Alumina (86% share) South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY Alumina production (kt) 3,764 3,795 1% Alumina sales (kt) 3,763 3,857 2% 4Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 vs vs 4Q18 3Q19 981 893 996 2% 12% 967 936 1,036 7% 11% Worsley Alumina saleable production increased by 1% (or 31kt) to 3.8Mt in FY19, with the refinery finishing the year on a strong note as an increase in calciner availability underpinned a 12% increase in production in the June 2019 quarter. Calcined alumina production is expected to approach nameplate capacity of 4.6Mt (100% basis) in FY20 as we further benefit from initiatives that are expected to sustainably improve calciner availability and the refinery processes excess hydrate stocks. Notwithstanding the strong finish to FY19, lower than budgeted volumes, higher caustic soda consumption and additional maintenance costs are expected to result in a modest increase in Operating unit costs from our prior guidance of US$227/t. The average realised price for alumina sales in FY19 was a discount of approximately 5% to the Platts Alumina Index (PAX)12 on a volume weighted M-1 basis. This discount narrowed to 1% in the June 2019 half year and reflects the structure of specific legacy supply contracts with our Mozal Aluminium smelter that are linked to the LME aluminium price and the elevated alumina to aluminium price ratio in the spot market during FY19. All alumina sales to other customers were at market based prices. Brazil Alumina (36% share) 4Q19 4Q19 South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 vs vs 4Q18 3Q19 Alumina production (kt) 1,304 1,255 (4%) 314 308 311 (1%) 1% Alumina sales (kt) 1,341 1,240 (8%) 378 247 374 (1%) 51% Brazil Alumina saleable production decreased by 4% (or 49kt) to 1,255kt in FY19 as boiler performance and power outages impacted production and our ability to realise the full benefits of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project. The addition of package boilers in the June 2019 quarter is expected to improve the reliability of steam generation at the refinery in FY20. Sales increased by 51% in the June 2019 quarter following a slipped shipment from the prior quarter. Hillside Aluminium (100%) South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY Aluminium production (kt) 712 715 0% Aluminium sales (kt) 711 707 (1%) 4Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 vs vs 4Q18 3Q19 179 176 179 0% 2% 183 156 191 4% 22% Hillside Aluminium saleable production increased by 3kt to a record 715kt in FY19 as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events. Sales increased by 22% in the June 2019 quarter reflecting the timing of shipments. In order to ensure the smelter's ongoing sustainability and to improve its cost competitiveness, we completed a restructure of the workforce during the June 2019 quarter. Notwithstanding the restructure, which is expected to deliver cost savings from FY20, and the continued strong operating performance during the year, lower aluminium prices and elevated raw material input costs, are expected to result in the smelter recording a loss in FY19. SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019 4 Mozal Aluminium (47.1% share) South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY Aluminium production (kt) 271 267 (1%) Aluminium sales (kt) 274 268 (2%) 4Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 vs vs 4Q18 3Q19 67 66 66 (1%) 0% 76 69 70 (8%) 1% Mozal Aluminium saleable production decreased by 1% (or 4kt) to 267kt in FY19 as the smelter's strong operating performance was impacted by an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events. Notwithstanding the smelter's continued strong operating performance during the year, lower aluminium prices and elevated power and raw material input costs, are expected to result in the smelter recording a loss in FY19. In order to improve the smelter's cost competitiveness we commenced relining pots with AP3XLE energy efficiency technology during FY19. The project is expected to deliver a circa 5% (or 10kt pa) increase in annual production with no associated increase in power consumption. First incremental production is anticipated in FY20, with the full benefit to be realised by FY24. South Africa Energy Coal (100%) South32 share FY18 FY19 YoY Energy coal production (kt) 27,271 24,979 (8%) Domestic sales (kt) 15,396 15,035 (2%) Export sales (kt) 12,518 9,875 (21%) 4Q19 4Q19 4Q18 3Q19 4Q19 vs vs 4Q18 3Q19 7,107 6,098 6,710 (6%) 10% 4,227 3,950 3,336 (21%) (16%) 3,181 2,547 3,122 (2%) 23% South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 8% (or 2,292kt) to 25.0Mt in FY19, as export sales volumes were impacted by an extended outage of the Klipspruit dragline following an incident in August 2018. Although domestic sales were largely unchanged in FY19, volumes declined by 16% in the June 2019 quarter following reduced sales of lower quality stockpiled product. Export sales volumes improved by 23% in the June 2019 quarter following a ramp-up of activity at Klipspruit after the dragline's return to service in the prior quarter. The incident that caused the extended outage of the dragline has been confirmed as an insurable event, with an initial progress payment for the volume and cost impact of the outage awarded in June. Notwithstanding the initial progress payment for the insurance claim offsetting the impact of lower volumes, additional mining costs for concurrent rehabilitation work are expected to contribute to a modest increase in Operating unit costs from our prior FY19 guidance of US$38/t. SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT JUNE 2019 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

