|
South32 : Quarterly Report March 2019
04/17/2019 | 06:43pm EDT
Quarterly Report
March 2019
South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))
(ACN 093 732 597) ASX, LSE, JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320
•Net cash increased US$48M to US$726M despite an increase in working capital and the allocation of a further US$37M to our on-market share buy-back in the quarter.
•Maintained FY19 Operating unit cost guidance for all our operations.
•Achieved record year to date ore production at Australia Manganese and increased FY19 production guidance by 4% at both our manganese ore operations as we continue to respond to favourable market conditions.
•Lowered FY19 production guidance at Worsley Alumina by 4% as we deliver initiatives to support a sustainable increase to nameplate capacity from FY20 and Brazil Alumina by 5% as we improve steam generation, enabling the realisation of the full benefits of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project.
•Reduced FY19 production guidance at South Africa Energy Coal, including low margin domestic production by 2Mt and export production by 0.8Mt following community protests and a slower than expected ramp-up of activity at Klipspruit after an insurable dragline outage.
•Remain on track to achieve FY19 production guidance at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal having completed longwall moves at Appin and Dendrobium following the end of the quarter and successfully renegotiated the remaining labour agreements.
•Maintained production guidance at Cannington, having commenced temporary road haulage during the quarter to mitigate the loss of rail following floods in North Queensland.
•Maintained production guidance at Hillside Aluminium and Mozal Aluminium despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events.
"We achieved record year to date ore production at Australia Manganese and increased production guidance at both our manganese ore operations for FY19 as we
respond to favourable market conditions.
"At Worsley Alumina we have lowered
production guidance for FY19 as we focus on improving calciner performance to sustainably
achieve nameplate capacity.
"We remain focussed on mitigating inflationary
pressure and have maintained FY19 unit cost
guidance for all our operations.
"We continue to reshape our portfolio having committed to the final year of our Trilogy Metals option, retaining the right to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects. The divestment of South Africa Energy Coal is on track with binding bids expected in the June 2019 quarter. Once an acceptable bid is received and evaluated, we expect to reclassify
the operation as held for sale.
"Net cash has increased by US$48M to
US$726M, following the return of a further US$37M to shareholders through our on-market
share buy-back."
Graham Kerr, South32 CEO
Production summary
|
|
South32 share
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina production (kt)
|
3,773
|
3,743
|
(1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (kt)
|
737
|
737
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy coal production (kt)
|
21,097
|
19,239
|
(9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
|
2,076
|
4,072
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
|
4,199
|
4,246
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manganese alloy production (kt)
|
180
|
161
|
(11%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable nickel production (kt)
|
32.5
|
30.5
|
(6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable silver production (koz)
|
8,257
|
8,948
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable lead production (kt)
|
73.0
|
73.1
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable zinc production (kt)
|
28.8
|
37.0
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
QoQ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,232
|
1,383
|
1,201
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
|
242
|
247
|
242
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
7,096
|
6,369
|
6,310
|
(1%)
|
|
|
|
|
794
|
1,567
|
990
|
(37%)
|
|
|
|
|
1,369
|
1,439
|
1,360
|
(5%)
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
57
|
52
|
(9%)
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
10.4
|
9.4
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
|
3,082
|
2,882
|
2,881
|
(0%)
|
|
|
|
|
23.6
|
22.5
|
24.8
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
13.1
|
10.7
|
(18%)
Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the nine months ended March 2019 compared with the nine months ended March 2018 (YoY) or the March 2019 quarter compared with the December 2018 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.
|
SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT MARCH 2019
|
1
Corporate Update
•Net cash1 increased by US$48M to US$726M during the March 2019 quarter despite a rise in working capital and the continuation of our capital management program. We returned a further US$37M to shareholders during the quarter by way of our on-market share buy-back. To 31 March 2019 we have bought back 286M shares at an average price of A$3.13 per share. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we returned an additional US$85M in the form of a special dividend, bringing total returns under our approved US$1B capital management program to US$908M with the remainder of the program due for completion by 5 September 2019. We also paid a fully franked interim dividend of US$256M on 4 April 2019.
•We received net distributions2 of US$64M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) during the quarter. The combination of strong operating performance and pricing has seen additional cash build in our manganese joint venture, despite Australia Manganese paying royalties of US$124M (100% share) in respect of the prior 6 month period. Excess cash in the joint venture is expected to be distributed to partners in the June 2019 quarter.
•Our Operating unit costs are tracking to plan at all operations on the basis of previously disclosed exchange rate and commodity price assumptions3, albeit the cost profile of our aluminium smelters continues to be influenced by still elevated raw material prices.
•We remain on track to transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal with binding bids expected in the June 2019 quarter. Once acceptable bids are received and evaluated, we expect to reclassify the operation as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and a discontinued operation in the income statement.
•The primary corporate tax rates applicable to the Group include: Australia 30%, South Africa 28%, Colombia 33%4, Mozambique 0%4 and Brazil 34%. The disproportionate effect of intragroup agreements and other permanent differences can impact the Effective Tax Rate (ETR) of the Group when margins are compressed, or losses are incurred in specific jurisdictions. In the December 2018 half year our ETR was 37.3% and we now expect the FY19 ETR to remain elevated given continued compressed margins at our aluminium smelters, as profits have moved upstream to our refineries which are located in higher tax rate jurisdictions.
|
|
Production guidance
|
|
FY18
|
|
9M
|
|
FY19e
|
|
|
Comments
|
|
|
(South32 share)
|
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worsley Alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance reduced by 4% as we prioritise initiatives to
|
|
Alumina production (kt)
|
3,764
|
2,799
|
↓3,795
|
|
support a sustainable increase in production to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nameplate capacity ahead of future de-bottlenecking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil Alumina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance reduced by 5% with package boilers
|
|
Alumina production (kt)
|
1,304
|
944
|
↓1,285
|
|
introduced to improve the reliability of steam generation
|
|
|
ahead of realising the full benefits of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
De-bottlenecking Phase One project
|
|
Hillside Aluminium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (kt)
|
712
|
536
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
Mozal Aluminium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (kt)
|
271
|
201
|
269
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa Energy Coal5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy coal production (kt)
|
27,271
|
18,269
|
↓26,200
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic coal production (kt)
|
15,154
|
11,595
|
↓15,500
|
|
|
|
|
Export coal production (kt)
|
12,117
|
6,674
|
↓10,700
Lower margin domestic guidance reduced by 11% following community protests and a delay in the implementation of a new shift pattern at Khutala
Export guidance reduced by 7% due to the slower than expected ramp-up of activity at Klipspruit after an insurable dragline outage
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
|
|
Total coal production (kt)
|
4,244
|
5,042
|
6,500
|
|
|
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
|
3,165
|
4,072
|
5,200
|
|
|
Energy coal production (kt)
|
1,079
|
970
|
1,300
|
|
|
Australia Manganese
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manganese ore production (kwmt)
|
3,396
|
2,631
|
↑3,500 Guidance increased by 4% (subject to market demand)
|
|
South Africa Manganese
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manganese ore production6 (kwmt)
|
2,145
|
1,615
|
↑2,130 Guidance increased by 4% (subject to market demand)
|
|
Cerro Matoso
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable nickel production (kt)
|
43.8
|
30.5
|
40.5
|
|
|
Cannington
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable zinc equivalent production7
|
187.2
|
140.1
|
188.1
|
|
|
(kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable silver production (koz)
|
12,491
|
8,948
|
11,750
|
|
|
Payable lead production (kt)
|
104.4
|
73.1
|
98.0
|
|
|
Payable zinc production (kt)
|
41.3
|
37.0
|
51.0
|
|
The denotation (e) refers to an estimate or forecast year.
|
|
|
|
SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT MARCH 2019
|
|
|
2
Development and Exploration Update
•We invested US$25M in our early stage greenfield exploration projects during the nine months ended March 2019. This included US$10M to maintain our option with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) for the third and final year, retaining our right to earn a 50% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral projects in Alaska by committing approximately US$150M to a 50:50 joint venture by 31 January 2020. Our guidance for FY19 greenfield exploration remains unchanged at US$41M.
•We directed US$29M towards exploration programs at our existing operations in the nine months ended March 2019 (US$18M capitalised). This included US$2M for our EAI (US$1M capitalised) and US$12M at the Hermosa project (all capitalised) to further increase our knowledge of this high grade resource. We remain on track to declare a Mineral Resource8 for Hermosa in accordance with the JORC Code during the June 2019 quarter.
•We commenced a drilling program at the Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal project to further support the completion of the feasibility study ahead of a final investment decision scheduled for the December 2020 half year.
Worsley Alumina
(86% share)
|
|
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
South32 share
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina production (kt)
|
2,783
|
2,799
|
1%
|
918
|
1,052
|
|
893
|
(3%)
|
(15%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina sales (kt)
|
2,796
|
2,821
|
1%
|
910
|
1,035
|
|
936
|
3%
|
(10%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worsley Alumina saleable production increased by 1% (or 16kt) to 2.8Mt in the nine months ended March 2019, as further calciner maintenance was undertaken and the refinery retained a substantial hydrate inventory position. We have commenced several initiatives that are expected to improve calciner availability and support a sustainable increase in production to nameplate capacity of 4.6Mtpa (100% basis) from FY20. Given this focus, we now expect FY19 production of 3,795kt (versus prior guidance of 3,965kt).
Brazil Alumina
(36% share)
|
|
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
South32 share
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina production (kt)
|
990
|
944
|
(5%)
|
314
|
331
|
|
308
|
(2%)
|
(7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alumina sales (kt)
|
963
|
866
|
(10%)
|
314
|
317
|
|
247
|
(21%)
|
(22%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil Alumina saleable production decreased by 5% (or 46kt) to 944kt in the nine months ended March 2019 as boiler performance and power outages impacted production and our ability to realise the full benefits of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project. We now expect FY19 production of 1,285kt (versus prior guidance of 1,355kt) with the addition of package boilers in the June 2019 quarter to improve the reliability of steam generation. Production guidance of 1,370kt for FY20 remains unchanged.
|
SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT MARCH 2019
|
3
Hillside Aluminium
(100%)
|
|
South32 share
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (kt)
|
533
|
536
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium sales (kt)
|
528
|
516
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175
|
180
|
176
|
1%
|
(2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
182
|
156
|
(15%)
|
(14%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hillside Aluminium saleable production increased by 1% (or 3kt) to 536kt in the nine months ended March 2019 as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 720kt, but remains subject to load-shedding. Sales declined by 14% in the March 2019 quarter reflecting the timing of shipments.
Notwithstanding the smelter's continued strong operating performance, its cost profile continues to be influenced by still elevated raw material prices, including alumina sourced from Worsley Alumina. In order to ensure the smelter's ongoing sustainability and to improve its competitiveness, we commenced a consultation process with our employees9 during the March 2019 quarter regarding a proposed restructure of the business. We expect this process to conclude in the June 2019 quarter.
Mozal Aluminium
(47.1% share)
|
|
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
South32 share
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium production (kt)
|
204
|
201
|
(1%)
|
67
|
67
|
|
66
|
(1%)
|
(1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminium sales (kt)
|
198
|
198
|
0%
|
51
|
70
|
|
69
|
35%
|
(1%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mozal Aluminium saleable production decreased by 1% (or 3kt) to 201kt in the nine months ended March 2019 as the smelter's operating performance was impacted by an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 269kt, but remains subject to load-shedding.
Notwithstanding the smelter's continued strong operating performance, its cost profile continues to be influenced by still elevated raw material prices, including alumina sourced from Worsley Alumina. Damage caused by Cyclone Idai to in-country power distribution lines during the March 2019 quarter is also expected to result in higher power costs for the smelter during the June 2019 half year.
|
SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT MARCH 2019
|
4
South Africa Energy Coal
(100%)
|
|
South32 share
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy coal production (kt)
|
20,164
|
18,269
|
(9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic sales (kt)
|
11,169
|
11,699
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export sales (kt)
|
9,337
|
6,753
|
(28%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,741
|
6,001
|
6,098
|
(10%)
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,835
|
3,646
|
3,950
|
3%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,472
|
2,283
|
2,547
|
(27%)
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 9% (or 1,895kt) to 18.3Mt in the nine months ended March 2019, albeit production improved during the March 2019 quarter as domestic sales volumes benefitted from a contract to sell lower quality stockpiled product.
Notwithstanding the improved performance, disruptions caused by community protests, a delay in the implementation of a new shift pattern at Khutala and the slower than expected ramp-up of activity following the Klipspruit dragline's return to service resulted in lower than planned volumes in the March 2019 quarter. The dragline incident at Klipspruit has been confirmed as an insurable event and the volume and cost impact will be subject to an insurance claim. We now expect FY19 export production of 10.7Mt (versus prior guidance of 11.5Mt) and a larger decline in lower margin domestic production to 15.5Mt (versus prior guidance of 17.5Mt).
We remain on track to transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal with binding bids expected in the June 2019 quarter. Once acceptable bids are received and evaluated, we expect to reclassify South Africa Energy Coal as an asset held for sale on the balance sheet and a discontinued operation in the income statement.
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal
(100%)
|
|
South32 share
|
|
9M
|
|
9M
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
YTD18
|
|
YTD19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total coal production (kt)
|
3,009
|
5,042
|
68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total coal sales (kt)
|
2,751
|
4,790
|
74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metallurgical coal production (kt)
|
2,076
|
4,072
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metallurgical coal sales (kt)
|
1,817
|
3,783
|
108%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy coal production (kt)
|
933
|
970
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy coal sales (kt)
|
934
|
1,007
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
3Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
vs
|
|
|
vs
|
|
|
|
|
3Q18
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,149
|
1,935
|
1,202
|
5%
|
(38%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,091
|
1,755
|
1,531
|
40%
|
(13%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
794
|
1,567
|
990
|
25%
|
(37%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
760
|
1,349
|
1,256
|
65%
|
(7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
355
|
368
|
212
|
(40%)
|
(42%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
331
|
406
|
275
|
(17%)
|
(32%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Illawarra Metallurgical Coal saleable production increased by 68% (or 2,033kt) to 5.0Mt in the nine months ended March 2019 as the Dendrobium and Appin longwalls performed strongly. We also successfully renegotiated a new Appin Trades and Operators and West Cliff Coal Preparation Plant Enterprise Agreement during the March 2019 quarter, thereby concluding the renegotiation of all major labour agreements at the operation.
FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 6.5Mt as we commence the extraction of new panels at both Appin and Dendrobium in the June 2019 quarter, following the successful completion of two longwall moves. Our focus remains on achieving a substantial uplift in development rates at Appin in order to sustain the operation of two longwalls in parallel from H2 FY20.
|
SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT MARCH 2019
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
South32 Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:42:00 UTC
|
|