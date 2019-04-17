South32 : Quarterly Report March 2019

•Net cash increased US$48M to US$726M despite an increase in working capital and the allocation of a further US$37M to our on-market share buy-back in the quarter.

•Maintained FY19 Operating unit cost guidance for all our operations.

•Achieved record year to date ore production at Australia Manganese and increased FY19 production guidance by 4% at both our manganese ore operations as we continue to respond to favourable market conditions.

•Lowered FY19 production guidance at Worsley Alumina by 4% as we deliver initiatives to support a sustainable increase to nameplate capacity from FY20 and Brazil Alumina by 5% as we improve steam generation, enabling the realisation of the full benefits of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project.

•Reduced FY19 production guidance at South Africa Energy Coal, including low margin domestic production by 2Mt and export production by 0.8Mt following community protests and a slower than expected ramp-up of activity at Klipspruit after an insurable dragline outage.

•Remain on track to achieve FY19 production guidance at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal having completed longwall moves at Appin and Dendrobium following the end of the quarter and successfully renegotiated the remaining labour agreements.

•Maintained production guidance at Cannington, having commenced temporary road haulage during the quarter to mitigate the loss of rail following floods in North Queensland.

•Maintained production guidance at Hillside Aluminium and Mozal Aluminium despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events.