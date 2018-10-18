South32 : Quarterly Report September 2018

Quarterly Report September 2018

• Maintained annual production guidance for all operations.

• Ended the quarter with a net cash position of US$679M, having acquired Arizona Mining and a 50% interest in Eagle Downs while continuing our US$1B capital management program.

• Achieved record quarterly performance at Australia Manganese and an 8% increase in total manganese ore production as we continued to take advantage of stronger demand and pricing.

• Increased Illawarra Metallurgical Coal production by 54% to 1.9Mt with a significant increase in development rates still required to sustain the operation of two longwalls in parallel at the Appin colliery from H2 FY20.

• Continued to operate our aluminium smelters at their maximum technical capacity and upgraded the first pot at Mozal Aluminium with the AP3XLE energy efficiency technology.

• Took advantage of current market dynamics by finalising a number of agreements to ship stockpiled alumina hydrate in the December 2018 quarter as Worsley Alumina continues to be impacted by planned and unplanned calciner maintenance.

• Commenced the process to broaden and transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal, receiving formal expressions of interest from prospective parties. "Annual production guidance is maintained for all of our operations with Australia Manganese achieving another quarterly record and total manganese ore production increasing by eight per cent. Illawarra Metallurgical Coal also enjoyed a strong start to the year as an improvement in longwall productivity underpinned an annualised production rate of 7.6Mt in the quarter. "We finished the period with a net cash balance of US$679 million and additional funds in our manganese joint venture as our key commodity markets benefitted from robust demand and pricing. This strong financial position enabled us to acquire Arizona Mining and Eagle Downs, and to continue our US$1 billion capital management program. "We continued to make excellent progress in reshaping our portfolio. In addition to the two acquisitions, we continued to advance our 18 greenfield exploration projects and commenced the process to broaden and transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal." Graham Kerr, South32 CEO

Production summary South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 QoQ

Alumina production (kt) 1,279 1,159 (9%) 1,279 1,295 1,159 (11%) Aluminium production (kt) 249 248 (0%) 249 246 248 1% Energy coal production (kt) 7,014 6,560 (6%) 7,014 7,253 6,560 (10%) Metallurgical coal production (kt) 494 1,515 207% 494 1,089 1,515 39% Manganese ore production (kwmt) 1,304 1,447 11% 1,304 1,342 1,447 8% Manganese alloy production (kt) 56 52 (7%) 56 64 52 (19%) Payable nickel production (kt) 11.7 10.7 (9%) 11.7 11.3 10.7 (5%) Payable silver production (koz) 2,763 3,185 15% 2,763 4,234 3,185 (25%) Payable lead production (kt) 25.8 25.8 0% 25.8 31.4 25.8 (18%) Payable zinc production (kt) 11.0 13.2 20% 11.0 12.5 13.2 6%

Unless otherwise noted: percentage variance relates to performance during the September 2018 quarter compared with the June 2018 quarter (QoQ); production and sales volumes are reported on an attributable basis.

Corporate Update

• On 10 August we completed the acquisition of Arizona Mining1 and immediately commenced development of the Hermosa project's twin exploration declines and a comprehensive review of their development plans. The twin exploration declines will allow us to increase our geological understanding of this high grade resource, while work is also being undertaken on the existing foreign estimate2 so that we can declare a Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code in CY19.

• On 14 September we completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs metallurgical coal project in Queensland's Bowen Basin3 and assumed operating control. We have since appointed a project director and commenced a review of the project's development plan.

• Our net cash4 balance decreased by US$1,362M to US$679M during the September 2018 quarter following completion of the Arizona Mining1 and Eagle Downs3 acquisitions for a combined US$1,457M, and the continuation of our US$1B capital management program. To the end of the September 2018 quarter we had completed 65% of this program, having paid a US$154M special dividend on 5 April 2018 and purchased 216M shares at a volume weighted average price of A$3.03 per share. Subsequent to the end of the September 2018 quarter we also paid a US$316M fully-franked dividend in respect of the June 2018 half year.

• We received net distributions5 of US$24M (South32 share) from our manganese equity accounted investments (EAI) during the September 2018 quarter. The combination of strong operating performance and pricing has seen additional cash build in our manganese joint venture, despite Australia Manganese paying US$134M (100% share) in royalties in respect of the prior 6 month period. Any excess cash within the joint venture is expected to be distributed to partners in the December 2018 half year.

• The formal process to broaden and transform the ownership of South Africa Energy Coal commenced during the September 2018 quarter and several expressions of interest have been received. Given the likely timeline for this process, we expect to continue to consolidate the operation in our financial results for the December 2018 half year.

• We invested US$12.1M in exploration programs during the September 2018 quarter of which US$3.9M was capitalised (including US$0.1M for our EAI's) and US$3.8M was directed to our 18 early stage greenfield exploration projects.

• Our Underlying Effective Tax Rate (ETR), which excludes tax associated with our EAI, largely reflects the geographic distribution of the Group's profit. The corporate tax rates applicable to the Group include: Australia 30%, South Africa 28%, Colombia 37%6, Mozambique 0%6 and Brazil 34%. The Group's ETR will rise should profits within our aluminium value chain continue to transfer upstream to our refineries, which are located in higher tax paying jurisdictions.

Production guidance (South32's share) FY18 3M YTD FY19 FY19e Worsley Alumina Alumina production (kt) 3,764 854 3,965 Hillside Aluminium Aluminium production (kt) 712 180 720 Mozal Aluminium Aluminium production (kt) 271 68 269 Brazil Alumina Alumina production (kt) 1,304 305 1,355 South Africa Energy Coal7 Energy coal production (kt) 27,271 6,170 29,000 Domestic coal production (kt) 15,154 4,064 17,500 Export coal production (kt) 12,117 2,106 11,500 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal Total coal production (kt) 4,244 1,905 6,100 Metallurgical coal production (kt) 3,165 1,515 4,900 Energy coal production (kt) 1,079 390 1,200 Australia Manganese Manganese ore production (kwmt) 3,396 932 3,350 South Africa Manganese Manganese ore production8 (kwmt) 2,145 515 2,050 Cerro Matoso Payable nickel production (kt) 43.8 10.7 40.5 Cannington Payable zinc equivalent production (kt)9 187.2 49.7 188.1 Payable silver production (koz) 12,491 3,185 11,750 Payable lead production (kt) 104.4 25.8 98.0 Payable zinc production (kt) 41.3 13.2 51.0 SOUTH32 QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2018 2

Worsley Alumina

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18 854

Alumina production (kt)

Alumina sales (kt)

942 966

(9%)

942

981

854

(9%) (13%)

850

(12%)

966

967

850

(12%) (12%)Worsley Alumina hydrate production increased by 5% (or 48kt) to 959kt in the September 2018 quarter while calcined alumina production decreased by 13% (or 127kt) to 854kt as further maintenance was undertaken and the refinery re-established a substantial hydrate inventory position. We took advantage of current market dynamics and agreed multiple contracts, at alumina equivalent rates, to sell opportunistic volumes of hydrate for shipment during the December 2018 quarter. Additional calciner maintenance is scheduled for the March 2019 quarter and FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 3,965kt.

The average realised price for alumina sales in the September 2018 quarter is expected to reflect a moderate discount to the Platts Alumina Index (PAX)10 on a volume weighted M-1 basis. This discount reflects the elevated alumina to aluminium price ratio in the spot market and the structure of specific Mozal Aluminium supply contracts that are linked to the LME aluminium price, which in this case reduces the price paid by our smelter.

Hillside Aluminium

(100%)

South32's share

YTD FY18

YTD FY19

YoY

1Q18

4Q18

1Q19

1Q19 vs 1Q18

1Q19 vs 4Q18

Aluminium production (kt)

Aluminium sales (kt)

180 162

180

178

0% 10%

180

179

180

0%

1%

162

183

178

10%

(3%)Hillside Aluminium saleable production increased by 1% (or 1kt) to 180kt in the September 2018 quarter as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 720kt. Notwithstanding the smelter's continued strong operating performance, higher prices for alumina and aluminium price-linked power, and still elevated prices for pitch and coke continue to impact its cost base.

Mozal Aluminium

(47.1% share)

South32's share

YTD FY18

YTD FY19

YoY

1Q18

4Q18

1Q19

1Q19 vs 1Q18

1Q19 vs 4Q18

Aluminium production (kt)

Aluminium sales (kt)

69 65

68

(1%)

69

67

68

(1%)

1%

59

(9%)

65

76

59

(9%)

(22%)Mozal Aluminium saleable production increased by 1% (or 1kt) to 68kt in the September 2018 quarter as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity. The US$18M (South32 share) AP3XLE energy efficiency project commenced the roll out of its pot relining program ahead of schedule during the September 2018 quarter. The project is expected to deliver a circa 5% (or 10kt pa) increase in annual production for no associated increase in power consumption, with the full benefit expected to be realised by FY24. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 269kt.

Notwithstanding the smelters continued strong operating performance, higher prices for alumina and still elevated prices for pitch and coke continue to impact its cost base. The smelter sources alumina from our Worsley Alumina refinery with approximately 50% of its requirements priced as a percentage of the LME aluminium index, providing it with some cost relief at current alumina prices.

Brazil Alumina

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18 305

Alumina production (kt)

Alumina sales (kt)

337 333

(9%)

337

314

305

(9%) (3%)

302

(9%)

333

378

302

(9%) (20%)Brazil Alumina saleable production decreased by 3% (or 9kt) to 305kt in the September 2018 quarter as unplanned maintenance and power outages impacted performance. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 1,355kt with the refinery expected to creep production over the remainder of the year following the completion of the De-bottlenecking Phase One project in March 2018.

South Africa Energy Coal

(100%)

South32's share

YTD FY18

YTD FY19

YoY

1Q18

4Q18

1Q19

1Q19 vs 1Q18

1Q19 vs 4Q18

Energy coal production (kt)

Domestic sales (kt)

Export sales (kt)

6,689 3,788 2,748

6,170

(8%) 6,689 7,107 6,170 (8%) (13%) 4,103 1,923

8% 3,788

(30%) 2,748

4,227 3,181

4,103 1,923

8% (3%)

(30%) (40%)

South Africa Energy Coal saleable production decreased by 13% (or 937kt) to 6.2Mt in the September 2018 quarter. Export production was impacted by an incident that caused damage to the dragline at Klipspruit in August 2018, while domestic production declined in response to lower demand, despite the commencement of a new contract to sell additional lower quality stockpiled product in the June 2018 quarter.

The extended dragline outage at Klipspruit, which will reduce export coal production by approximately 2Mt, was already included in annual guidance of 29Mt (17.5Mt domestic, 11.5Mt Export). The incident has been confirmed as an insurable event and we expect to recover certain losses. We are currently working with our insurers on a schedule for the dragline's repair and recommissioning.

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal

(100%)

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18

Total coal production (kt) 819 1,905 133% 819 1,235 1,905 133% 54% Total coal sales (kt) 778 1,504 93% 778 1,365 1,504 93% 10% Metallurgical coal production (kt) 494 1,515 207% 494 1,089 1,515 207% 39% Metallurgical coal sales (kt) 403 1,178 192% 403 1,120 1,178 192% 5% Energy coal production (kt) 325 390 20% 325 146 390 20% 167% Energy coal sales (kt) 375 326 (13%) 375 245 326 (13%) 33%

Illawarra Metallurgical Coal saleable production increased by 54% (or 670kt) to 1.9Mt in the September 2018 quarter as the Appin and Dendrobium longwalls performed strongly following moves in the June 2018 quarter. Notwithstanding the improvement in longwall productivity at Appin, an uplift in development rates is required to sustain the operation of two longwalls in parallel from H2 FY20. We also reached agreement with the employees covered by the Appin Deputies Enterprise Agreement (EA), following agreement of a new Dendrobium Deputies EA in the June 2018 quarter. We continue to renegotiate several other labour agreements at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and this process is being closely managed.

Production guidance remains unchanged at 6.1Mt with development rates to become an even greater focus and two longwall moves to be completed over the remainder of FY19.

Australia Manganese

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18

Manganese ore production (kwmt) 808 932 15% 808 865 932 15% 8% Manganese ore sales (kwmt) 790 884 12% 790 875 884 12% 1% Manganese alloy production (kt) 39 41 5% 39 42 41 5% (2%) Manganese alloy sales (kt) 36 29 (19%) 36 55 29 (19%) (47%)

Australia Manganese achieved record ore performance in the September 2018 quarter, increasing saleable ore production by 8% (or 67kwmt) to 932kwmt. The primary circuit continued to achieve high utilisation rates while the Premium Concentrate Ore (PC02) circuit operated at approximately 120% of its design capacity, contributing 9% of total production in the quarter. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 3,350kwmt with preparation underway for the upcoming wet season.

Manganese alloy saleable production decreased by 2% (or 1kt) to 41kt in the September 2018 quarter.

South Africa Manganese

(60% share)

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18

Manganese ore production (kwmt) 496 515 4% 496 477 515 4% 8% Manganese ore sales (kwmt) 528 487 (8%) 528 539 487 (8%) (10%) Manganese alloy production (kt) 17 11 (35%) 17 22 11 (35%) (50%) Manganese alloy sales (kt) 14 16 14% 14 18 16 14% (11%)

South Africa Manganese saleable ore production increased by 8% (or 38kwmt) to 515kwmt in the September 2018 quarter as production ramped up at Wessels following a planned shutdown that commenced in May 2018. We continued to take advantage of favourable market conditions by selling lower quality secondary product and utilising higher cost trucking. FY19 production guidance remains unchanged at 2,050kwmt.

Manganese alloy saleable production decreased by 50% (or 11kt) to 11kt in the September 2018 quarter as a planned furnace shutdown was completed during the quarter.

Cerro Matoso

(99.9% share)

South32's share YTD FY18 YTD FY19 YoY 1Q18 4Q18 1Q19 1Q19 vs 1Q18 1Q19 vs 4Q18

Payable nickel production (kt) 11.7 10.7 (9%) 11.7 11.3 10.7 (9%) (5%) Payable nickel sales (kt) 11.4 10.9 (4%) 11.4 11.2 10.9 (4%) (3%)

Cerro Matoso payable nickel production decreased by 5% (or 0.6kt) to 10.7kt in the September 2018 quarter as record ore throughput was achieved with an increase in lower grade stockpiled ore feed.

On 24 September, we announced that the Constitutional Court of Colombia had issued its final ruling on our application to annul its decision regarding the alleged health and environmental impacts of our Cerro Matoso operation on the surrounding communities. The Court annulled those orders requiring Cerro Matoso to pay direct financial compensatory damages to community members and establish an ethnic development fund. The orders requiring Cerro Matoso to provide ongoing health care to community members alleging health impacts, and to submit to a new consultative environmental licensing process, were not annulled.

Production has not been impacted by the decision handed down by the Court and FY19 guidance remains unchanged at 40.5kt.